God of War Ragnarok Merchandise Leak Suggests News May Be Coming Soon

A new God of War Ragnarok leak may suggest that some news is coming very soon. God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and part of that is because fans have waited over 4 years for it at this point. The last game left fans with a major cliffhanger and in 2020, it was suggested they wouldn’t actually have to wait much longer to find out what happened next. Sadly, Sony may have set some unrealistic expectations amidst a pandemic as they ended up delaying God of War Ragnarok a whole year to 2022. Now, fans are patiently waiting to learn more about the game and when they can play it.

Earlier this week, a retailer known as Entertainment Earth posted some God of War Ragnarok merch that’s slated to release in July 2022. It’s nothing more than just some hats and socks, but would likely be released in the immediate lead-up to launch or on the back of a marketing push. Entertainment Earth eventually delisted the merch, signaling that it may have been listed too early. Of course, this could’ve been nothing more than a simple error in the backend and these items won’t be seen for quite some time, but the timing is interesting. A PlayStation State of Play is scheduled for later this week and although Sony has stated it will largely focus on VR games and third-party titles, it hasn’t denied that God of War Ragnarok could show up at the event. Given there’s only 6 months left in 2022, Sony has to start marketing the game soon.

Entertainment Earth delisted the God of War Ragnarok stuff. Makes you wonder pic.twitter.com/dXENmP3sP8 — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 31, 2022

Another retailer listed merchandise with a September release window, suggesting that the game may release in September. Either way, if Sony is serious about God of War Ragnarok releasing in 2022, the time to start talking about it and releasing new trailers is now. The previous game did have a relatively short marketing cycle, excluding E3 cycles, but summer does seem like the opportune time to prepare fans for a fall release.

