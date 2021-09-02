God of War Fans Believe Ragnarok Will Appear at PlayStation Showcase

PlayStation announced earlier this morning that it would be holding a new event next week on September 9th that it is calling the PlayStation Showcase. As a whole, Sony didn't offer many details on what this presentation might have in store, but it should be the first major event that the publisher has had in over a year. As such, many fans are under the impression that our first look at the upcoming 2022 God of War game might be finally showing up this time next week.

Not long after Sony announced this PlayStation Showcase event, social media began lighting up with fan excitement associated with God of War. Within hours of the announcement, God of War became a trending topic on Twitter thanks to the number of theories that have come about from fans.

For the most part, a large number of fans believe that the PlayStation Showcase has to be the first location in which we'll see actual footage from God of War: Ragnarok, which is the unofficial title of the PS4 and PS5 cross-gen sequel. When Santa Monica Studio first revealed the project last year, all we were told is that such a follow-up was in development and that "Ragnarok is Coming." Originally, this new installment in the series was supposed to launch in 2021, but PlayStation delayed it to 2022 earlier this summer.

So what do you think about the possibility of the new God of War game appearing at the PlayStation Showcase? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, if you want to see some of today's theories and expectations from fans, you can find them down below.