God of War Ragnarok Addresses One of the Biggest Criticisms of the First Game

God of War 2018 is widely considered one of the best games of its generation, evident by both its 94 on Metacritic and its commercial success. However, it’s also not a perfect game. For example, its hub world is pretty poorly conceived. Meanwhile, it also lacked enemy variation, something it was criticized for when it was released. For now, it remains to be seen if improvements have made to the former, but according to the game’s creative director, Eric Williams, the team specifically improved enemy variety with the aforementioned criticism of God of War 2018 in mind.

To this end, Williams notes that the team believes players will be impressed with the general cast of NPCs, characters, and enemies, suggesting not only plenty of variation, but surprise as well.

Below, you can watch where Eric Williams, alongside God of War 2018 creative director Cory Barlog, talks about this improvement to enemy variation and more, courtesy of an interview with YouTuber Kaptain Kuba:

Of course, improving enemy variation may seem like a small improvement, but there really isn’t any room for major improvement. Since the reveal of God of War Ragnarok, some have criticized the game for looking too much like its predecessor, but, to an extent, this was inevitable. Not only does the game need to run, and run well, on PS4, but unless you’re going to take the first game and flip it on its head, there’s not a ton of opportunity to really distinguish the sequel from its predecessor.

God of War Ragnarok is in development for the PS4 and the PS5. At the moment of publishing, there’s still no word of when the game will release, but the current expectation is that it will be out sometime this year. However, the lack of a 2022 window has some PlayStation fans worried the game is 2023-bound.

