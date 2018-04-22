God of War Retail Copies Have Very Cool Reversible Cover Art

A lot of folks have their hands on God of War for PlayStation 4 right now, and for good reason. It’s an epic action game, and is easily considered one of the best we’ve seen this year thus far.

But for those of you that went all out to get a physical copy of the game, you may have a nice bonus waiting for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A report from GearNuke indicates that those North American gamers that picked up a standard copy of God of War for PlayStation 4 will have something cool inside — reversible cover art that features Kratos and Atreus battling all sorts of odds, as they’re approached by enemy from each side.

If the cover art looks familiar, that’s because it’s the same as the Game Informer cover that came out a few months ago. And why wouldn’t you want to use it? It just looks awesome.

As for what inspired the Sony squad to utilize such a tactic for their game, you can thank another reboot for that — Doom. Back when Bethesda released this shooter in 2016, physical copies came with reversible cover art that featured the lone soldier taking on all sorts of demons, in a scene that is eerily reminiscent of the classic Doom cover art from the 90’s.

According to GearNuke, the cover art is exclusively for North American users, as well as a few European import shops. We’re not sure which ones, but considering that the PlayStation 4 is region free, it wouldn’t hurt to do some shopping around if you really, really want that reversible cover art. Otherwise, you can focus your attention on where it needs to be in the first place — the game. Really, it’s that awesome.

Kudos to Sony for giving us the option to turn the cover art around into something that will stand out on our game shelves, with Kratos and Atreus ready to take on the world. We’re pretty sure it’ll motivate you to push forward and step back into battle alongside the god of war.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

(Hat tip to GearNuke for the details!)