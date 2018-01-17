God of War: Stone Mason Edition Revealed, Features Stunning Kratos and Atreus Statue

We are all excited about the upcoming God of War title coming to the PlayStation 4 later this year. From seeing the complete different direction the team decided to go with regarding mythologies, and getting to see Kratos in his role as a father – there is a lot to be hyped about when think about the latest title in the franchise. To get even more excited, GameStop has just revealed the Stone Mason Edition of the game and it’s … well it’s perfect.

According to GameStop’s description:

Videos by ComicBook.com

tone Mason Edition Includes:

Full Game

9″ Kratos & Atreus Statue by Gentle Giant

Limited Steelbook Case

2″ Huldra Brothers Carvings

Exclusive Lithograph

Cloth Map

Stone Mason’s Ring

Mimir’s Head Talking Keychain

2″ Horse and Troll Carvings

Digital Contents Include: Defender of the Chosen Shield Death’s Vow Armor Set Exile’s Guardian Shield God of War Digital Comic #0 by Dark Horse God of War Digital Mini Artbook by Dark Horse Dynamic Theme



“It is a new beginning for Kratos. Living as a man, outside the shadow of the gods, he seeks solitude in the unfamiliar lands of Norse mythology. With new purpose and his son Atreus at his side, Kratos must fight for survival as powerful forces threaten to disrupt the new life he has created.”

Though we still don’t have a release date, we do at least know that it is still slated for a 2018 release exclusively on the PlayStation 4, just like the previous installments. In other God of War news, did you know that the creative director was only brought in to “break the rules” and completely tear the franchise apart? For good reason! You can check out our full coverage of the interview here, but below is an excerpt:

“I think you need to know the lineage. It’s a very deep storyline, and bringing in someone that understands that history is the respect the franchise deserves. We don’t want somebody that thinks they know the best next step, but [someone who] really truly embodies it,” Studstill said. “Cory, of course, with God of War 2, had that passion.”

Barlog himself has been doing the media circuit, including this hilarious video where he answered 102 rapid fire questions (where things got weird, fast). In addition to Studstill’s commentary, Barlog added on: “Gotta know the rules to break the rules. We have to rip literally all of the walls down.” This also explains why many mechanics from previous games have been left in the dust, and also why there is no jump feature.

It looks like this new direction is paying off however, because fans can’t wait to see how the new mythology works out regarding their favourite god slayer. So much so, that talks of bringing the franchise over to even more mythologies are on the table – including both Egyptian and Mayan timelines.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.