God of War: New Stunning PS4 Pro Trailer Reveals NA PSN Unlock Time

The buzz is high regarding the latest installment in the God of War franchise, and reviews have been pouring in with staggering high praise. Looks like Barlog and his crew did a fantastic job when it came to breaking down the series and rebuilding it into something fresh. The Norse mythology was a hit and to further hype up fans before its release on April 20th, Sony just released a new trailer that shows off stunning PlayStation 4 Pro footage as well as unlock times for North American players.

For those NA players that are looking forward to seeing the title for themselves, the unlock time is set for midnight EDT leading into April 20th. Pretty standard, but exciting nonetheless!

Seeing Kratos in his latest adventure alongside son Atreus was an incredible ride, one that was as stunning visually as it was narratively. We’ve got our full review up now, which you can see for yourself right here, but check out a small blurb below to see what we thought:

“God of War has grown up. For the first time, I am able to empathize with Kratos as he partakes in the human experience, truly capable of feeling and displaying emotions beyond the rage and spite which used to define him. Here we find Kratos as a stoically mourning husband and father, bent on fulfilling his deceased wife’s last wish. Her desire is for Kratos, and their son Atreus, to deliver and scatter her ashes from the top of the tallest peak in the realms. Thus the father and son leave their once-secluded home, and set off for a great mountain in the distance.

Impossibly large temples of stone and precious metal, brilliantly glowing crystals and magical effects, and technically mind-boggling set-pieces that your brain will struggle to comprehend all suggest a game that would have been impressive on next-generation hardware. Playing on a PS4 Pro, I had so many stop-and-stare moments wherein I sat and wondered how this was happening on a home console.”

God of War premieres exclusively on PlayStation 4 on April 20th. Are you guys excited to see all of the changes in person? What part are you most looking forward to? Sound off with your thoughts and excitement in the comment section below and tell us all about it!