Godfall Reveals Demanding PC Specs

✖

Gearbox and Counterplay Games finally revealed the technical requirements for running Godfall on a PC, but the specs called for might prove to be a problem for some people. The reveal comes just over a week before the game itself is scheduled to launch on the PC via the Epic Games Store and on the PlayStation 5 which means that if you’ve been planning to play it on the PC and now find you may not be able to at a standard you’d hope for, you’ve only got a bit of time left to change your plans.

The specs were announced on social media from the Godfall Twitter account to show what’s needed and what’s recommended. You can find the full specs below to see if your setup is up to the standards called for by Counterplay Games.

Prepare to ascend on PC! The PC specs for #Godfall are available now. ⚔ Pre-purchase on PC today: https://t.co/Sa8GUzmXoK pic.twitter.com/0cOk1bjsoE — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) November 2, 2020

Minimum Specs Required

Windows 10

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 // Intel Core I5-6600

12GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX 580, 8GB // NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB

Recommended Specs

Windows 10

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 // Intel Core I7-8700

16GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB // NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI, 11GB

For many people who’ve been routinely upgrading their PC setups, these specs won’t be much of a problem. The GTX 1060 card is over four years old by now and is one used by many people since it’ll get them into most PC games to meet at least the minimum requirements and often go a bit beyond. But if you’re just at that or are a bit lower and haven’t upgraded in a while, you may find yourself limited by the graphical settings and features you’ll be able to utilize on the PC version of Godfall.

Of course, the game may come out and people could realize that their systems at or slightly beneath the minimum requirements can run the game well enough anyway. Until the game actually comes out and people get hands-on time with it though, this is what we’ve got to go off of. If you’re planning on getting a PlayStation 5 anyway, you could always just opt for that version of the game anyway.

Godfall releases on November 12th.