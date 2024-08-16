New Godzilla, Kong Games Announced

As Legendary’s Monsterverse expands with new movies like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Legendary also has plans for more video game adaptations of the monstrous titans, the company announced this week. More specifically, three new Monsterverse games are on the way. One of those will be about Kong, one fill feature both Kong and Godzilla, and the other is a very different sort of experience that’ll put the Monsterverse into Roblox similar to how other massive franchises have collaborated with the platform. The earliest of these games will come next month when Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers releases on September 5th.

That game which includes Kong and Godzilla is a mobile-only title and actually features many more monsters other than just those two. Developed by Hunted Cow Games, the same studio that’s worked on things like Warhammer Chaos & Conquest, Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers is a 4X strategy game where you have to built bases and fight monsters in turn-based combat. Skullcrawlers, Mother Longlegs, and more creatures like the Coralmouth, Psychovulture, Sporefly Queen, and Volt Panther are just a few of the monsters featured in the game. Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers was technically already announced previously with a trailer seen below but was bundled into Legendary’s latest announcement regardless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another of the games is Kong: Survivor Instinct which focuses its attention squarely on Kong. It’s developed by 7Levels and is a 2.5D game that’ll come to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms wherein you’ll play as a father searching for his missing daughter through a city that’s presumably under some sort of monstrous threat. A teaser for that game was revealed this week alongside the announcement. This game doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s coming out “later this year.”

“The opportunity to work on the hugely popular Monsterverse IP has been an exciting and formative experience for all of us at 7Levels,” said Paweł Biela, co-founder of 7Levels. “Not only did we have a chance to show some of the fan-favorite Titans from a unique perspective, but we also found committed and supportive partners in the exceptional people at Legendary. Their deep understanding of the Monsterverse lore and what makes it so captivating to so many people around the world allowed us to recapture that essence and recreate it in our game.”

Kong: Survivor Instinct releases later this year.

Finally, the Roblox crossover. Simply called Monsterverse Roblox at this point, this is the game that we know the least about other than that it’ll let Roblox players experience the creatures from the Monsterverse “in innovative ways.” Roblox players have of course created their own Monsterverse-like experiences using the platform’s tools, but this’ll be the first official and “persistent licensed Monsterverse” experience in Roblox. It’ll also be coming later this year, but no set date has been announced yet.