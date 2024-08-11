One Piece Is Coming to Roblox

Over the last few years, Roblox has become one of the most popular video games on the planet. While the game skews toward a younger audience, that doesn’t make its success any less valuable to partners looking for a major property to work with. Recently, the team behind the One Piece media franchise announced that it’s going to be the next major partner for Roblox, with a new game experience called One Piece Grand Arena. While details about the new game are relatively sparse, we do know that it’s coming to Roblox this winter and will support up to 20 players.

In the official Discord for One Piece Grand Arena, the team said, “One Piece Grand Arena comes to Roblox in winter 2024! In this official One Piece title, you’ll use the powers of various characters from the world of One Piece and take part in intense battles with up to twenty players! Information on characters, stages, and more is set to be released starting in late August…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the initial information blast doesn’t say which characters are coming to One Piece Grand Arena, the video the team shared to hype the upcoming launch did show Sanji, Buggy, Zoro, Crocodile, and Luffy. Considering the game can support up to 20 unique players, the number of characters will likely grow over the next few weeks, but that’s a solid starting point. Hopefully, the team also adds Nami, Usopp, and a few other favorites from the Straw Hat Pirates crew. The video also tells fans to “get ready for a One Piece battle royal!” That suggests this will be an every-person-for-themselves deathmatch, though the team could reveal other modes as more information is released.

Of course, One Piece fans wanting to relive their favorite anime/manga in Roblox already have several options while waiting for One Piece Grand Arena to launch later this year. Blox Fruits is by far the most popular of the One Piece-themed games in Roblox and is worth checking out if you haven’t already, but there are dozens of other options.

Roblox is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, mobile devices, and PC. You can also check out the free-to-play game on Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro if you want to play on a VR headset. Keep your eyes open for more info about One Piece Grand Arena later this month.