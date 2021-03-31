Godzilla vs. Kong Teams Up With World of Warships

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong is finally streaming on HBO Max, but that's not the only way fans can experience the epic titans. The new movie has teamed up with World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends as part of an "exclusive, time-limited collaboration." In the game, Godzilla and Kong will be "featured onboard their individual ships" as well as "available as playable commanders." During the promotion, movie-themed camouflages, patches, flags, and more will be available in-game, which will start later in May. You can learn more about the free, historical online combat game from Wargaming below...

"Nearly 60 years ago, King Kong and Godzilla first faced each other on the big screen in Japan, and since then the rivalry of these mythical creatures has captured the imagination of millions around the world," Aleksandr Nikolaev, Senior Publishing Producer from Wargaming, shared. "World of Warships is always searching for new and exciting content our players would appreciate and we are delighted to share with them our vision of this legendary titans clash."

"Wargaming is the perfect partner to allow fans to jump into the action and take part in the long-awaited showdown between these two massive Titans," Sam Rappaport, Director of Interactive Media at Legendary Entertainment, added. "Through this collaboration, fans will be able to experience the immense size and scale of the movie through this epic clash of Team Godzilla and Team Kong battleships."

World of Warships "provides the ultimate naval warfare gaming experience" and World of Warships: Legends is "a massively multiplayer online game where you can master the seas in history’s greatest warships."

You can check out the official description for World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends below:

"In this ultimate heavyweight battle, there can be only one winner. Representing Team Godzilla, wearing blue and weighing 41,217 tons is the Japanese battleship Amagi. In the orange corner, representing Team Kong and weighing 37,484 tons is the USS North Carolina battleship. Both teams will come with unique movie-inspired permanent camouflages, but also with their own consumable camouflages, patches, flags, and more. On the console side, World of Warship: Legends players who choose Godzilla will have a unique battleship by the name of Heat Ray while the Kong fans will have a great counterpart in Primal, a battleship representing the creature's might." You can check out a trailer below:

You can learn more about World of Warships here. Godzilla vs. Kong is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.