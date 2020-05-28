Over 3,000 Games Discounted in Massive GOG Summer Sale
PC digital storefront GOG.com has launched a massive new "Summer Sale" that features not 1,000, not 2,000, but over 3,000 deals, making it one of the largest -- if not the largest -- sales of 2020 so far. As you would expect, there's a little bit of something for everyone, including games from series like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Dishonored, BioShock, XCOM, Dragon Age, Baldur's Gate, and Divinity Original Sin.
As always, you can find a link to the sale its entirely at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, right below this, you can find a few select deals for the storefront's best-selling games organized by price. Listed is not only the game and how much it costs, but how much you're saving, plus a link to it's unique store page.
Meanwhile, if none of these games tickle your fancy, be sure to peep the sale in its entirety or check out the new PlayStation Store sale, which features some incredible deals itself.
Less Than $10
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition -- $9.99 -- Save 50 percent
- Dishonored 2 -- $9.99 -- Save 75 percent
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe -- $5.99 -- Save 70 percent
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition -- $5.99 -- Save 70 percent
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Prey -- $8.99 -- Save 70 percent
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete -- $9.99 -- Save 50 percent
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack -- $8.99 -- Save 70 percent
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition -- $4.49 -- Save 75 percent
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete -- $2.29 -- Save 75 percent
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice -- $9.19 -- Save 66 percent
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition -- $4.99 -- Save 75 percent
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition -- $9.99 -- Save 50 percent
- Dungeon Siege Collection -- $4.99 -- Save 75 percent
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition -- $9.99 -- Save 50 percent
- Grim Dawn -- $4.99 -- Save 80 percent
- Firewatch -- $4.99 -- Save 75 percent
- Darkest Dungeon -- $6.24 -- Save 75 percent
- Hollow Knight -- $7.49 -- Save 50 percent
More than $10
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition -- $11.99 -- Save 70 percent
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition -- $29. 24 -- Save 55 percent
- Divinity Original Sin II: Definitive Edition -- $22.99 -- Save 50 percent
- Disco Elysium -- $29.99 -- Save 25 percent
- Dishonored Complete Collection -- $23.99 -- Save 70 percent
- Northgard -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- Greedfall -- $29.99 -- Save 40 percent
- A Plague Tale Innocence -- $15.29 -- Save 60 percent
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition -- $23.99 -- Save 60 percent
- Metro Exodus -- $19.99 -- Save 50 percent
- No Man's Sky -- $30 -- Save 50 percent
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition -- $13.99 -- Save 65 percent
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition -- $11.29 -- Save 75 percent
- XCOM 2 -- $15 -- Save 75 percent
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition -- $15.99 -- Save 60 percent
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition -- $13.74 -- Save 75 percent
- Slay the Spire -- $14.99 -- Save 40 percent
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition -- $14.99 -- Save 50 percent
- Outward -- $15.99 -- Save 40 percent
- Pathologic 2 -- $17.49 -- Save 50 percent
