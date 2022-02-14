GoldenEye 007 Remaster Will Reportedly Be Unveiled Soon

The much-rumored remaster of the classic Nintendo 64 shooter GoldenEye 007 will seemingly be unveiled very soon. Near the end of 2021, an Xbox achievement list leaked suggesting that GoldenEye 007 would be returning in some capacity at a time in the close future. And while we still have yet to receive an official confirmation that GoldenEye will actually be making a comeback, it sounds like we won’t have to wait much longer to learn of the remaster’s existence.

In a recent episode of the Giant Bomb video series Grubbsnax, host Jeff Grubb stated that the rumored remaster of GoldenEye 007 should be properly revealed in the coming weeks. Grubb stated that he believes Xbox will be the company to formally announce this return of GoldenEye, which is a bit unexpected given that the original game released on a Nintendo platform. However, considering that the developer of the original game, Rare, now belongs to Xbox Game Studios, this actually makes a fair amount of sense. Even with this being said, though, Rare is not necessarily the studio that is said to be developing this potential remaster of the game.

Speaking more to when this remaster of GoldenEye 007 will actually come about, Grubb also stated that he believes the game itself could launch pretty quickly after being unveiled. “I think this game is probably coming pretty soon, I’m thinking next couple of weeks,” Grubb said. A specific launch date or window was not given, but it sounds like we could be returning to GoldenEye 007 at some point this spring if everything works out properly.

Obviously, there's still a lot that we have left to learn about this return of GoldenEye 007 given that so little information has come about.

