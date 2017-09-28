Golf Story For Nintendo Switch Gets An Eventful Launch Trailer

As you can see from our earlier coverage, the Nintendo Switch is getting a bunch of games tomorrow. That said, one of the best games you’re likely to grab is Sidebar Games’ Golf Story, which combines fun role-playing elements with the classic game of golf.

The launch trailer for the game has officially arrived, and it really sets the mood for what kind of game you’re in for. There are a number of events that occur within the game, such as conversing with the local golf folk; getting yourself a “Hot Pie” to no doubt level up to; and partaking in a number of golf challenges, including overcoming a bee, magically landing in a hole on a trick shot, and even making a boat explode way out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s more than just golf, too. It looks like Frisbee golf is also included, with a strength meter depending how far you want to throw it. And at one point, it looks like your character takes part in some kind of skill game to avoid being electrocuted. We’re not sure when that happened last in a golf game, so, yeah, we’re excited to see it happen.

Check out the trailer above, and take a swing with Golf Story when it arrives tomorrow for Nintendo Switch!