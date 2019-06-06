Google Stadia Launch Titles Revealed

Amidst all of the glorious Destiny 2 news to arrive just before E3, Google has also jumped aboard the gaming hype train to finally reveal more information about their upcoming game streaming platform. Google Stadia has a pretty attractive price point, coming in under the price of a monthly Netflix subscription, and it offers some pretty good stuff for those looking to subscribe. In addition to this, the lineup for games that will be available on the platform when it launches later this year, including the likes of Destiny 2, Borderlands 3, Baldur’s Gate 3, and a handful of other great titles for players to enjoy and really test out the service.

During the Google Stadia presentation, both Baldur’s Gate 3 and the upcoming Shadowkeep expansion for Destiny 2 were officially revealed. In addition to this, we now know which games are going to be available at launch when Stadia arrives this November. Here’s what players can expect to dive into upon launch (courtesy of AllGamers):

When it comes to Google Stadia itself, the Pro subscription comes in at $9.99 a month, which will include free games regularly, exclusive discounts on purchases, and allow players to experience up to 4K resolution, 60 FPS, and 5.1 surround sound. The Base subscription, which arrives next year, will be free and offer up to 1080p resolution, 60 FPS, and stereo, but it won’t come with the free games and discounts.

The gaming industry is certainly preparing for what’s next, and if Google Stadia turns out to be a success, that future just might be streaming. Either way, some interesting times are ahead for gamers everywhere.

