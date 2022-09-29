Google Stadia Players and Developers React to Shut Down News
Google Stadia is shutting down and that means the players and developers who played those games are adjusting to the news. Scores of players took to social media to remember the service. Even more interesting was the developers who shared that they had projects releasing for the project. Now, with the platform in trouble, they are all wondering what will happen. As far as existing libraries, there's a refund system in place. For those games set to release, the future is quite a bit more murky. It's all swirling around before things get resolved. Check out some of the reactions down below for yourself.
"A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we've made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."
To be fair, Google Stadia faced terrible odds in the past 3 years, having to deal with:— Aadit Doshi (@AaditDoshi) September 29, 2022
- a global pandemic forcing people to turn to online entertainment.
- graphic cards and console shortages, creating high demand for alternatives.
If only they hit the market at a better time
"We're grateful to the dedicated Stadia players that have been with us from the start. We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023 so they can complete final play sessions. We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023."
Did you ever play Stadia? Let us know down in the comments!
That is commendable
Google refunding everything on Stadia is some commendable shit though.— LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) September 29, 2022
Not everything is laughs
I know everybody is having a great time laughing at this but stadia had the best dev revenue of any streaming service, and launching Hyper Gunsport there was going to recoup our dev costs. We were launching there in November and are now in a much tougher situation. https://t.co/ZM8MfKrc5A— brandon sheffield (@necrosofty) September 29, 2022
Remember the Ouya
technically, the Ouya was online & did business longer than Stadia.
no, really. by almost four years in fact pic.twitter.com/uLhD0Si4zz— individually wrapped oat™ (@caylenb) September 29, 2022
Wild times
My best Stadia story was us trying to work out why a developer's machine kept getting flagged for malware. Turns out they were porting something to Stadia and the DRM didn't work under Linux. The publisher refused to give them a DRM-free copy and told them to warez one instead.— Matthew Garrett (@mjg59) September 29, 2022
Cool time
the google stadia news reminded me of my favorite Goomic pic.twitter.com/EXvbMgDHu6— Tegiminis (@tegiminis) September 29, 2022
What a banger
With Stadia shutting down, I’d like to look back on my favorite memory of the service: That time the Terraria dev cancelled the Stadia port because they locked him out of his Google account. https://t.co/nGXa0daUS4— John (@johnisherehi) September 29, 2022
Wii U fans stand up
The Wii U had a longer life than Google Stadia 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OoyDp6MoUC— AntDude (@antdude92) September 29, 2022
What a day
If I go and get this stuff out of storage and put it up as a Stadia memorial auction to benefit @GameHistoryOrg would you bid on it? It's the actual items, we provided them for this weird ill-conceived display. https://t.co/TXcHZdUNU8— Frank Cifaldi (Unlicensed).nes (@frankcifaldi) September 29, 2022