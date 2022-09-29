Google Stadia Players and Developers React to Shut Down News

Google Stadia is shutting down and that means the players and developers who played those games are adjusting to the news. Scores of players took to social media to remember the service. Even more interesting was the developers who shared that they had projects releasing for the project. Now, with the platform in trouble, they are all wondering what will happen. As far as existing libraries, there's a refund system in place. For those games set to release, the future is quite a bit more murky. It's all swirling around before things get resolved. Check out some of the reactions down below for yourself.

"A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we've made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."

To be fair, Google Stadia faced terrible odds in the past 3 years, having to deal with:

- a global pandemic forcing people to turn to online entertainment.

- graphic cards and console shortages, creating high demand for alternatives.



If only they hit the market at a better time — Aadit Doshi (@AaditDoshi) September 29, 2022

"We're grateful to the dedicated Stadia players that have been with us from the start. We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023 so they can complete final play sessions. We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023."

