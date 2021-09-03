Gotham Knights Reveals Step Into the Knight Teaser

✖

Gotham Knights may not be releasing until 2022, but that hasn't stopped the team behind the highly-anticipated game from giving fans a new taste of what to expect. As luck would have it, another such tease for the co-op title has come about today on social media. And while it might not give us a new look at gameplay from Gotham Knights, it does continue to set the tone for what the full game will have in store.

Revealed on the official Gotham Knights Twitter account today, the team at WB Games Montreal released a new teaser for the project. This teaser, in particular, showcases the four playable characters that will be appearing in the game: Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood as they stand together in the middle of a street. Behind each of them sits the Gotham Knights logo. "Your Legacy Begins Now," said the caption that accompanied this new piece of art. "Step Into the Knight."

Your Legacy Begins Now. Step Into the Knight. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/XGb8hLaHl9 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) September 3, 2021

As a whole, there isn't much that we can glean from this new teaser other than the fact that it's a pretty nifty piece of promotional art. Still, the fact that WB Games even released this teaser as a whole seems to indicate that a whole lot of news associated the project will be coming in the near future.

In fact, earlier this week, it was confirmed that Gotham Knights is slated to appear during the next DC FanDome event. Last summer, DC FanDome was the venue in which WB Games opted to reveal the first trailer and gameplay footage of Gotham Knights to the world. With the event slated to return next month on October 16, WB Games has started to inform fans that it will have more to share on the highly-anticipated game at that time.

At this point in time, we don't know exactly when Gotham Knights will be launching in 2022, but a new release date could be announced next month during DC FanDome. In the interim, you can continue to plan on picking the game up for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or PC whenever it does launch.