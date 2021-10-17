Gotham Knights DC FanDome Featurette Reveals New Footage

Fans have been craving a new look at WB Montreal’s Gotham Knights, and at DC FanDome they got their wish, with the studio revealing a brand new trailer for the game that expanded upon the Court of Owls and how far they’ve infiltrated Gotham. The trailer conveyed the game’s story and tone, but they weren’t done yet, as we also got a Gotham Knights featurette that went behind the scenes on the game, revealed the comic inspiration for the game’s story and cast, and even revealed some new footage before all was said and done, and you can check all of it out in the new video above.

The behind the scenes video featured Court of Owls co-creators Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, as well as DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. We then learned a bit more of what inspired the original comics storyline (including the Owls vs Bats dynamic), and how the audio adapted the premise from the comics into the game.

We then get new footage of Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood battling it out with the various Court minions, Talons, and soldiers. We also see the heroes attempting to avoid traps and obstacles in the Owls’ headquarters, including a rotating column with large plans filled with spikes. You can see what we’re talking about in the video above.

Gotham Knights will have players taking control of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin after the death of Batman, and in his absence, it will be up to them to defend Gotham from its deadliest threat ever, the Court of Owls. That said, that first trailer teased Batman might not be completely out of the picture, so we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.

Here’s the full official description for Gotham Knights.

“Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.”

