Gotham Knights Teases Batgirl Reveal at SDCC

We already knew Gotham Knights was going to rear its head at SDCC, and now we know it's going to be to show off Batgirl gameplay. The new Batman game is set to release worldwide on October 25 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In the build-up to release, WB Games Montreal has pledged to provide deep dive into the gameplay of each of the game's four characters. Last month, they kicked off this initiative with Nightwing and Robin. Now, it looks like Batgirl is next and going to get her spotlight during SDCC.

The news comes the way of the official Gotham Knights Twitter account, which doesn't say much, but confirms it's the character's "turn" at SDDC. When exactly during SDCC is this all going to happen? Well, probably during the game's panel, which is set to go down Thursday, July 20 -- aka tomorrow -- at 3 p.m. PT. As for Red Hood, there's still no word when the last remaining member of the foursome will get his own spotlight treatment.

Below, you can check out the tweet relaying the news.

Gotham Knights is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Barring any unexpected delays, it will release worldwide on October 25.

"Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City," reads the opening of an official description of the game. "It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations. Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham's five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight."