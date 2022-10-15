Gotham Knights Confirms Bad News For Console Players

Gotham Knights is drumming up some controversy amongst fans as it nears launch week, particularly with regards to the game's performance. FPS (frames per second) is one of the most vital things in a game or any other kind of video. While most movies tend to be displayed in 24 FPS, games tend to range from 30 – 60 FPS, with some games offering higher FPS ranges depending on the hardware and settings of the game. If you have a low FPS, the game will appear to stutter, feel less smooth, and won't convey the images in a particularly satisfying way. While 30FPS is still common, many are often willing to sacrifice the resolution for a higher FPS in order to have a silky smooth gameplay experience, especially in games with lots of action such as shooters.

Rumors began circulating earlier today that Gotham Knights is locked at 30FPS on consoles, meaning you won't be able to get a higher FPS. Given many games still have 30FPS, it's not the end of the world, but it is a limiting factor and makes the game less easy on the eyes for some players. Gotham Knights developer Fleur Martyr confirmed in an official Discord channel for the game (via Okami Games on Twitter) that the game will indeed be limited to 30FPS on consoles with no option to change this. They noted that due to the massive nature of the game, it wouldn't be as easy as dropping the resolution down to get a better FPS. You can view the official statement below.

"I know many of you are wondering about the availability of a performance mode for Gotham Knights on consoles," said Martyr. "Due to the types of features we have in our game, like providing a fully untethered co-op experience in our highly detailed open-world, it's not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS. For this reason, our game does not have a performance/quality toggle option and will run at 30FPS on consoles."

The backlash has already been pretty intense. Given the reasoning, it doesn't sound like the pushback will result in any changes to the FPS, especially not before launch. Perhaps a post-launch patch will be able to offer more options, but it sounds pretty unlikely right now. This also may offer some clarity as to why Gotham Knights was canceled for Xbox One and PS4.

Gotham Knights will release on October 21st, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Does the lack of a higher FPS bother you? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.