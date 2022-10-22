Gotham Knights: How to Switch Characters

Gotham Knights is finally out after a very long wait and many are eager to play as their favorite member of the Batfamily (except Batman, because he's extremely dead in this game). With Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood at your disposal, you'll likely have a hard time choosing between who you want to spend most of your time as. With co-op also being a factor, you may be forced to play as someone other than your number one pick, so it'll be important to familiarize yourself with everyone as you play the game. When Gotham Knights starts, you'll be allowed to pick a character to do a starting mission/tutorial.

Regardless of who you pick, you'll do the same starting mission, just with different ways to handle combat based on how the character plays. Once you've completed this mission, you'll hop on the Batcycle and zoom through the streets of Gotham City and enter the Belfry, an old Batman hideout with some outdated tech that will serve as your new HQ following the destruction of the Batcave in the game's opening cutscene. Once you arrive, you'll be sent back out on patrol to clean up some of the crime in Gotham City for the night.

How to Change Characters in Gotham Knights

Once you return to the Belfry following your patrol, Alfred and the other Knights will have gotten the place up and running. From here, you can walk over to the corner of the room where there's a group of pods with the costumes for all four of the playable heroes. Simply walk up to whoever you want to play as, hold the interaction button, and you'll be able to play as that character. From this point on, you can return here and switch characters whenever you want. So if you want to take a patrol for each character to get a feel for them before deciding on who you want to main, the game makes it pretty easy to switch between everyone.

Gotham Knights is out now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.