Gotham Knights Leak May Hint at 4-Player Co-Op

Gotham Knights has four main characters for people to play as, but based on what's been announced so far, it only supports up to two players at a time in the game. The developers have even gone so far as to explain the decision behind why they chose a two-player system over a four-player setup even when there are four main characters, but it looks like there's at least some chance that the game will in some capacity support the control of all four heroes at once by four players in one session.

Over on the PlayStation Store listing for the game (via PCGamesN), the section of that page that shows how many players can play Gotham Knights at once currently says it "Supports up to 4 online players with PS Plus." Eagle-eyed DC fans spotted that detail and shared the finding within the game's subreddit alongside a screenshot of the page that showed those details. If you head over to the PlayStation Store listing yourself, you'll see that it does, in fact, say the game supports four players at once in an online session.

So, is that a mistake, or is it a leak of some sort of announcement meant to be shared by Warner Bros. Montreal in the future? Those within the subreddit corroborated the find by agreeing that the page had indeed been updated, and while we didn't personally see it previously to note the difference, that definitely seems like something those looking forward to the game would be aware of. There are archives of the page from before, but those unfortunately don't load properly to show any information about a supported number of players, so it's unclear when, exactly, this page may have been updated.

If that is the case and this game will end up supporting four-player sessions, it'll deliver on a request players have held since this game and its cast of characters was revealed. Given that it features Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin all in one experience, people would naturally think from that and the box art that it'd be a four-player game, so it came as a surprise of sorts to learn that wouldn't be the case.

Gotham Knights is one of many games that may appear during the Summer Game Fest events starting next month, so perhaps we'll hear about this expanded co-op support and more if this is indeed a leak of things to come. The game itself is currently scheduled to release in October.