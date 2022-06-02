Gotham Knights Reveal Teased for Summer Game Fest

Those waiting for news on Gotham Knights – the game, not the show – won’t have to wait much longer. Warner Bros. confirmed this week that Gotham Knights from WB Games Montreal will make an appearance during Summer Game Fest on June 9th. An exact time was not set nor was it confirmed what, exactly, would be shown during the event, so those wanting to learn more about the game will simply have to tune in then to find out what’s planned unless we get some more teasers between now and then.

Over on the Summer Game Fest Twitter account, the tweet below confirmed the Gotham Knights appearance set for next Thursday. The opening live event for Summer Game Fest begins at 11 a.m. PT on June 9th, though that doesn’t necessarily mean that the event will open with Gotham Knights.

The game’s been shown off more than a few times already, and after a delay that pushed back its release, the game now has an October release date. Recent developments included the showcase of some gameplay featuring Red Hood and Nightwing, though people had plenty of questions about those reveals. Red Hood was apparently using magic and Nightwing was sailing around Gotham with a “Fortnite glider,” for example.

Another announcement which perhaps came as a disappointment to some who were planning on playing the game on older consoles confirmed that Gotham Knights would no longer release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems. The developers explained this decision later, but if you’re still planning on getting the game, you’ll have to have either a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X|S, or an up-to-par PC before it’s released.

“Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City,” a preview of the game reads. “It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.”

Gotham Knights releases on October 25th with a new preview of the game coming next week.