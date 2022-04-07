Huge Gran Turismo 7 Update Increases Rewards, Adds Races, and More

A new Gran Turismo 7 update, 1.11, has significantly rebalanced the in-game economy as well as provided a bevy of other changes like new races and more. It’s the biggest patch the racing video game has received since it initially launched, and largely appears to have been designed to address criticisms lobbied against the title following a significant server outage and previous changes to the in-game economy. Developer Polyphony Digital had promised to make significant changes this month, and at least at first glance, it would appear that it has delivered.

“The patch update previously deployed was intended to rectify an issue with inconsistent reward payouts within a part of the World Circuit Events,” said Polyphony Digital president and Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi late last month while promising the changes that appeared today. “But, to re-establish the intended equilibrium and provide more accurate rewards based on time investment and completion, it was necessary to recalculate the rewards system as a whole.”

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.11 has arrived with increased rewards, new race events, and other bug fixes.



You can check out the full lengthy patch notes for Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.11, straight from the source, below:

1. World Circuits

The amount of rewards for events in the latter half of the World Circuit has been increased.

New race events have been added to the World Circuit. The new events are as follows:

World Touring Car 600 Tokyo Expressway East Clockwise

World Touring Car 700 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit

World Touring Car 800 Sardegna Road Track A

Adjusted the rewards for Arcade races and Custom Races

2. Circuit Experience

Rewards are now provided when clearing all layouts of circuits in Gold or Bronze results. If you have already achieved these results, going into the sector selection screen and exiting with the Exit button will award the prize.

3. Lobby / Sports Mode

The amount of rewards in Lobbies and Daily Races has been increased.

Corrected an issue where spectating while entered in a race in the Lobby did not allow you to switch to the spectator camera.

Changed the Nations Cup and Manufacturer Cup so that the Helmet thumbnail specific to the championship is displayed.

When the room mode is set to ‘Practice/Endurance Race’, adjusted the finish timing when the course setting is set to ‘Time limit’.

Changed the camera movements before races start in Daily Races when the starting method is set to Formation.

4. Mission

Added ‘The Human Comedy’ to Missions, containing 1-hour endurance races. ‘The Human Comedy’ will become playable when the player’s Collector’s Level is 23. Each endurance race event will award up to 1.2 million Cr. per event.

Race information such as the Starting Grid, number of laps or time limit, starting method, etc. are now displayed in the Race event Quick Menu of Missions.

Best records for time limit events and Friend Ranking Records are now saved and displayed in the format of [Ranking/Number of Laps]

Rankings have been reset for the following Time Limit events*

Gone With the Wind – High Speed Ring 30 min.

The Sun Also Rises – Le Mans 24 min.

The Sun Also Rises – Bathurst Gr. 3 Battle

*Already existing best records will only display the ‘Ranking’. Once the same or better result record has been set, it will be saved in the format of ‘Ranking/Number of laps’. For Friend Rankings, if a Bronze or better result is set, it will be saved even if the result is lower than the best record.

5. Game Progression

Raised the maximum cap for earned in-game credits to 100 million Cr.

New ‘Invitations’ received hereafter will have a time limit of 30 days, instead of 14 days.

6. Used Cars / Legendary Cars

The number of cars listed in the lineup at the same time is now increased.

7. Cars

Mazda RX-7 GT-X (FC) ’90: Corrected the position and shape of the roll cage installed in ‘GT Auto’.

Toyota Sprinter Trueno 1600GT APEX (S.Shigeno Version): Corrected a part of the rear wheel design.

8. Livery Editor

Corrected livery display issues for the following cars. If the car you are currently using is subject to this, it will be fixed when you go to [GT Auto] -> [Car Customization] -> [Save Style]

Subaru WRX Gr.B Road Car

Ferrari F430 ’06

Ferrari F8 Tributo ’19

9. Car Physics Simulation

Improved physics when landing from a jump, mainly on dirt tracks.

Corrected an issue where the value of the vehicle speed displayed on the speedometer of other players in online races sometimes differed from the actual vehicle speed.

Corrected an issue where after-fire would not stop during certain operations after tuning the muffler of a Toyota Prius G ’09 and Toyota Aqua S ’11.

10. Car Settings

Changed the anti-lag system setting from ON/OFF to 3 settings, OFF/Weak/Strong.

Corrected an issue where if you open the car settings after selecting a part in the Tuning Shop but cancelling without purchasing it, it would blank out the created setting sheet name and the settings would be reset.

11. Race

Corrected an issue where time penalties were not being issued properly when short distance short cuts were made or successive short cuts were made.

Corrected an issue where a penalty would always be issued for cutting the white line at Goodwood.

Adjusted the pit stop starting position for the Daytona International Speedway tri-oval.

12. Custom Races

Changed so that Balance of Performance (BoP) setting can be turned on/off when the player’s cars are Gr.1, Gr.2, Gr.3, Gr.4, and Gr.B categories.

13. Rival Cars (AI)

Corrected an issue where rival cars that changed to rain tires in wet condition races after a pit stop would have slow acceleration coming out of the pits.

In online races, applied measures for some cars starting earlier or later during a rolling start due to network issues.

14. Graphics

Improved the image quality of smoke in Race Photos

Corrected an issue where debris during crashes while in cockpit view would enter inside of the car.

Corrected the graphics drawing of smoke when seen through car windows

15. Replays

Until now, the control menu appeared using any button on the controller, but this has been changed so that it will now only appear when using the confirm and cancel buttons.

16. Sound

Music will now be played back in Surround Sound when the audio output mode is set to ‘7.1 ch Surround’ output.

On PlayStation®4, this playback will apply when the connected device is 5.1 ch or 7.1 ch compatible and the ‘Audio Output Mode’ in ‘Options’ is set to ‘7.1 Surround’.

On PlayStation®5 this playback will apply when the connected device is 5.1 h or 7.1 ch compatible and the ‘HDMI Device Type’ on the console is set to ‘AV Amplifier’, and the ‘Number of Channels’ is set to ‘5.1 ch’ or ‘7.1 ch’.

Added [Music Replay Volume Balance] and [Music Replay Master Volume] options to the Sound Volume and the replay options for the Music Replay Playback.

The Music Replay Options can now be closed with the cancel button.

17. Settings

Changed so that [Display Demonstration Ghost] setting inside [Ghost Settings] is displayed only in Licenses and the Circuit Experience.

Added a [Temporary Exposure Setting] to the Quick Menu settings. The [Temporary Exposure Settings] allows you to temporarily adjust the brightness of the screen in races. Exiting the quick menu will return the game to the original exposure setting.

18. Car Collection

Added 3 new features for moving the cursor.

The △ button will now move the cursor to your current car.

The L2 button or R2 will move the cursor to the next car already acquired.

The □ button will move the cursor to cars with ‘NEW’ labels.

19. GT Auto

Unified the brightness of replacement light bulbs under [GT Auto] > [Customize Cars] > [Other Parts] > [Lightbulb]

20. Trophy

Corrected the text for the trophy ‘Wheely Good Fun’ to ‘Bought 10 sets of wheels at GT AUTO’

21. Title Screen

Divided the thumbnail image and title text of news so that they are displayed separately.

22. Steering Controllers

Allocated features to extra buttons that become available when attaching replacement wheels such as the Fanatec Club Sport Steering Wheel Formula V2 on the Fanatec GT DD Pro*.

Assigned the upper right / left paddles on the Fanatec Podium Advanced Paddle Module to turn signals

Assigned the left/right toggle switch to MFD toggle and change features

Assigned the analog stick to head turning

* Extra button assignment is only available when the compatible steering wheel is attached.

When attaching a replacement steering wheel such as the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula V2 on the Fanatec CSL Elite and Fanatec Podium, changed the ‘MFD Change’ function assigned to both left and right toggle switches so that the left toggle switch is assigned to the ‘Switch MFD’ feature.

Various other issues have been addressed.

As noted above, Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.11 is now live. In general, the racing video game is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest title from Polyphony Digital right here.

What do you think about the apology and reasoning for the lengthy Gran Turismo 7 outage? What sort of changes do you hope to see the developer make in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!