10 Games to Play While You Wait for GTA 6

The hype around Grand Theft Auto 6 is through the roof. While we’ve only received one trailer, fans are dying to play the next game in the beloved series. Unfortunately, we don’t have a way for you to play GTA 6 early, but we can help with the wait by showing you ten games that will scratch that GTA 6 itch in more ways than one. Nothing is going to completely satisfy your GTA 6 craving, but these 10 games can fill part of that void while you wait for Rockstar to launch its next massive open-world game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Red Dead Redemption 2

We’ll start with the most obvious choice. RDR 2 is Rockstar’s most recent game, and it was well-received by fans and critics alike. It trades GTA’s over-the-top action for a more grounded approach, but Rockstar’s trademark storytelling is as captivating as ever. Plus, the game is drop-dead gorgeous.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 feels like Grand Theft Auto in the future. You have much more agency in the narrative, as player choice plays a big role in where the story goes, but otherwise, you’ll recognize several GTA hallmarks. There’s a huge open world to explore, a police system that sends cops down onto you when you commit a crime, and a cast of colorful characters to meet.

Saints Row

The 2022 Saints Row reboot presents a more grounded version of the franchise, taking things back to the first two games. While Saints Row: The Third is still the high point of the series, the most recent Saints Row is flawed but fun. Unfortunately, it didn’t perform well, and developer Volition was shut down in 2023, so it might be several years before we see the franchise again.

Sleeping Dogs: The Definitive Edition

Sleeping Dogs is one of the best Grand Theft Auto-like games to ever launch. The Hong Kong-based game features more robust combat and character creation than GTA, with several skill trees that open up new possibilities.

The developers said they used Tony Jaa’s performance in The Protector for inspiration. While it doesn’t reach Jaa’s level of martial artistry, it still wows throughout. Add in a great cast of characters that features several Hollywood names and 24 DLC packs in The Definitive Edition, and you get a must-play game for GTA fans.

Yakuza 0

Nearly any Yakuza game is going to scratch an itch for a great crime drama. However, if you’re new to the series, Yakuza 0 is still the best jump-on point. You have a compelling crime story, phenomenal characters, and some of the best combat the long-running franchise has ever seen.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth isn’t a bad choice either, but that game’s turn-based combat is a whole new ball game for GTA fans. That said, it’s set in Hawaii, giving you similar beach vibes we expect when we return to Vice City in GTA 6.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Like Yakuza, the entire Mafia series is worth playing for GTA fans. That said, the 2020 remaster of the original game is the best one to play these days. Not only does it look phenomenal, but Hanger 13’s Prohibition-era tale is a fun counterbalance to what we’ll be getting from GTA 6.

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO City Undercover is essentially Grand Theft Auto for the younger generation. You play as an undercover cop who needs to take down a wanted criminal. While the huge overworld will remind you of classic GTA maps, the gameplay is what you’ve come to expect from LEGO games: heavy on platforming and relatively simple puzzles.

Payday 2

Unfortunately, Payday 3 didn’t quite live up to the fan-favorite second game in the series. That said, Payday 2 is still playable. If you’re a fan of the heists in GTA 5, this game is tailor-made for you. Load up a round with a few friends, and be ready to have a blast.

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dog: Legion is the more recent release in this series, but most fans agree that Watch Dogs 2 is the franchise’s high point. The vibrant version of San Francisco is a joy to explore, and the hacking is greatly improved from the original. While the main characters can be annoying, the total package is worth the price of admission

Just Cause 3

Fans of GTA 5‘s Trevor should consider giving Just Cause 3 a playthrough. The bombastic gameplay will leave your jaw on the floor with how wild things can get while gliding with a wingsuit. JC3‘s sequel was unfortunately a letdown due to its lesser graphics and poor mission design, but either should scratch your murderous itch.