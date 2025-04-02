GTA 6 Costing $100 Seems More Likely Now

It seems fairly likely that Rockstar Games could charge up to $100 for GTA 6 now after Nintendo’s industry changing move. The price of games has risen with pretty much every console generation, but it did briefly stop during the Xbox One/PS4 era. It seemed like everyone could agree that $60 was a fair price point for games for about 15 years or so, but then prices went up to $70 with the arrival of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. While it wasn’t met with enthusiasm initially, people have adjusted to it, but the increase in game budgets, inflation, tariffs, and more have caused many to fear another increase in game pricing.

Well, it looks like it may be happening. Nintendo, a company that has historically tried to remain affordable with pricing, has confirmed that select Nintendo Switch 2 games will be $80. There are reports that physical versions may even reach as high as $90. It’s an unsettling precedent for gamers and one that is driving a lot of fury. While there are still some games that will be $70, it appears that Switch 2 games like Mario Kart World are opening the door for some very, very expensive video games going forward, particularly as we inch closer to the next Xbox and PS6.

GTA 6 May Cost More than $70 After Nintendo Switch 2 Game Price Increase

gta 6

This comes a lot sooner than we thought as some analysts predicted that GTA 6 could cost over $100. Some have predicted it will be more like $80 or $90, but the point is, Nintendo has given Rockstar Games the leeway to do this without being the one to take all the heat for it. Given Nintendo is likely going to sell a ton of copies of Mario Kart World given the immense popularity of the franchise and previous commercial success, it seems like Nintendo is going to squeeze a lot of money out of some of its games. Some have argued that GTA 6 wouldn’t need to go beyond $70 simply because it’s going to make billions of dollars as is, but with a new standard being set, Rockstar Games has the opportunity to jump up the price ladder.

Of course, Rockstar Games has a lot of time to see how Nintendo Switch 2 games perform at a higher price point. With Nintendo Switch 2 releasing in June and GTA 6 scheduled for the end of the year, there’s time to evaluate what the right price point is for the upcoming game. If people outright reject Switch 2’s pricing, perhaps that will be a sign to pull back. However, it seems likely that a lot of people will buy in just so they can have something to play on a new console.

As of right now, we have no idea how much GTA 6 will cost. However, we do know GTA 6 is slated to release this fall and will likely be the biggest game of the entire year, if not the generation as a whole. It seems likely a new GTA 6 trailer is imminent and if that’s the case, Rockstar Games will likely start ramping up marketing and open pre-orders around that time. It wouldn’t be surprising if Rockstar Games slaps a price on GTA 6 in the next month or two, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Some fans think GTA 6 won’t release this year at all, but Rockstar has yet to indicate otherwise.

