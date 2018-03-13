Grand Theft Auto Online Offers More Double Cash and Discounts This Week

Grand Theft Auto Online is giving players the chance to score double GTA$ and RP this week through special game modes along with tons of discounts on vehicles and more.

Those who enjoy the Occupy game mode that puts a vehicular spin on the capture the flag mode will have the chance to score big with the double rewards being offered until March 19 as outlined in the official announcement from Rockstar.

“Climb aboard a rocket-propelled flying motorcycle and take control of fiercely-contested capture zones in Occupy, paying out Double GTA$ & RP through March 19th,” Rockstar Games said in an announcement. “The more zones you occupy, the faster your score increases, so coordinate with your team to seize and hold down as many capture points as you can.”

Double GTA$ and RP will also be available in several Bunker Adversary Modes as well that include Slasher, Every Bullet Counts, Juggernaut, Kill Quota, Resurrection, Trading Places, and Till Death Do Us Part. A Grand Theft Auto Online livestream will also be taking place on March 14 to see some of the double rewards earning in action.

And for those players looking to expand their criminal empire with the best equipment while still saving money for other projects, this week also brings tons of aircraft, vehicle, and facility discounts. Each of those can be found below along with info on this week’s premium race and time trial.

FACILITY PROPERTIES

Land Act Reservoir Facility – 30% off

Route 68 Facility – 25% off

Lago Zancudo Facility – 20% off

AIRCRAFT DISCOUNTS

Buckingham Alpha-Z1 – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price)

Buckingham Akula – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price)

Western Company Rogue – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price)

RM-10 Bombushka – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price)

SUPER CARS, WEAPONIZED VEHICLES & MORE

Progen T20 (Super) – 30% off

Coil Cyclone (Super) – 25% off

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (Sports)– 25% off

HVY APC (Military) – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Prices)

Karin Technical (Off-Road, Weaponized) – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price)

Benefactor Turreted Limo (Sedans, Weaponized) – 25% off

HVY Dump (Industrial) – 50% off

PREMIUM RACE: “AFTERBURNER” (LOCKED TO BIKES)

Jump a chopper through a wreath of flame in this week’s Premium Race, Afterburner, where the top three finishers earn GTA$ and all participants get Triple RP regardless of where they place. Launch Premium Races through the Quick Job App on your in-game phone or via the yellow corona at Legion Square.

TIME TRIAL: “RATON CANYON”

Risk the ridges of the Raton Canyon rapids all the way to the Alamo Sea in this week’s Time Trial.

To launch the Time Trial, set a waypoint to the marker on your in-game map and enter via the purple corona. Beat par time and you’ll be duly rewarded with GTA$ & RP.

