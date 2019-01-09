‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ Update Brings New Weapons, Discounts To the Party

It looks like 2019 is starting with a bang in Grand Theft Auto Online. Literally.

Rockstar Games has detailed the latest update to come to Grand Theft Auto V‘s online component; and though there aren’t too many big events happening this week, there are some new guns to play with, along with a few discounts to take advantage of.

For those looking for some serious firepower, you can pick up the new Republican Space Ranger Edition weapons, the Unholy Hellbringer and the Widowmaker, at your nearby AmmuNation locations. We guarantee they’ll make an insightful impact the next time you get into a skirmish with others. Just look at that light show!

In addition, Rockstar has extended the double GTA$ and RP payout for its Arena War Series for another week, as you can earn the bonus across the following modes through January 14:

Hasta La Vista

Vehicle Vendetta

Vespucci Job

And if you take part in any Biker Business Sales, you’ll earn double rewards for the week as well! If you haven’t started a Biker Business yet, though, you can get one established and get 35 percent off to boot!

Finally, if it’s discounts you’re after, Rockstar has them offered in spades between now and the 14th, with savings on each of the following:

Biker Businesses – 35% off

Facilities – 30% off

Grotti X80 Proto – 35% off

Mammoth Hydra – 35% off

Nagasaki Shotaro – 35% off

Weeny Issi Classic – 35% off

Dewbauchee Vagner – 30% off

Mammoth Thruster – 30% off

Mammoth Avenger – 30% off

Ocelot Stromberg – 30% off

Pegassi Zentorno – 30% off

Again, it’s not the biggest update we’re going to get for GTA Online this year, but the promise of sweet new weapons, combined with the ability to save on some cool toys, will help you get your new year started on the right foot. If it isn’t blasted off, that is.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

