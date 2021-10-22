Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Remastered Is Heading to Xbox Game Pass

Rockstar Games announced this morning that its upcoming remastered bundle Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will finally be releasing early next month on November 11 across all platforms. While this collection will notably contain Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar also announced that it will bringing one of these titles in particular to Microsoft’s popular Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the coming month as well.

Specifically, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition is the entry in the series that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Even though it’s only one of the three titles that is being remastered by Rockstar Games, San Andreas might very well be the most popular installment of the three. Its arrival on Xbox Game Pass will also be coming about on the same day as its launch on other platforms, which means subscribers can plan to download it beginning on November 11.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass 11/11! @RockstarGames — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 22, 2021



The one point of confusion that continues to linger with GTA San Andreas coming to Xbox Game Pass involves the PC version of the service. At this point in time, Rockstar and Xbox haven’t clarified whether or not those who may use Game Pass on PC will be able to download San Andreas as well, or if instead, this addition to the service be exclusive to those on console platforms in Xbox One and Xbox Series X. However, given that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will only be available on PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher, it definitely seems like those on PC are going to be left out in the cold. If anything happens to change on this front, though, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on its own coming to Xbox Game Pass? Is this going to prevent you from purchasing the entire GTA Trilogy when it launches next month? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.