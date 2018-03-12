Report: Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Launches Next Month With Tons of Extras

It sounds like we’re getting an “all-in” version of Grand Theft Auto V after all. Earlier we reported that GTA V: Premium Edition could be making its way to consoles soon, due to a leak on Amazon Germany. This afternoon, a report from Kotaku UK is corroborating that information. According to their sources, who obviously wish to remain anonymous, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition was originally set to launch on March 23, but has been pushed back to April. The reason for the delay was not specified.

According to their sources, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition will contain the base version of the game, all of the DLC that has been released up to this point, and the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. That starter pack, by the way, was released in December and is worth $40 on its own.

We don’t have a solid release date at this time — only April — but that’s only a couple of weeks away, if you can believe it. If you’ve gone this long without taking the dive, then this represents probably the best way to get into Grand Theft Auto V. For those of you who weren’t paying attention in December, here’s everything that comes with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack:

GTA$1,000,000 Bonus Cash

Properties:

Maze Bank West Executive Office

Paleto Forest Gunrunning Bunker

Senora Desert Counterfeit Cash Factory

Great Chaparral Biker Clubhouse

1561 San Vitas Street Apartment

1337 Exceptionalists Way 10 Car Garage

Vehicles:

Dune FAV

Maibatsu Frogger

Enus Windsor

Obey Omnis

Coquette Classic

Turismo R

Pegassi Vortex

Huntley S

Western Zombie Chopper

Banshee



Weapons, Clothing & Tattoos:

Compact Grenade Launcher

Marksman Rifle

Compact Rifle

Stunt Race & Import / Export Outfits, Biker Tattoos

So as you can see, and as the report was keen to point out, there isn’t actually any new content in the release, so to speak. You’re basically getting caught up with the rest of the player-base, and getting showered with some cash and extras so you don’t get left behind in GTA Online. If you ask us, that’ still a pretty exciting prospect, if the price is right. Will you be diving in? Let us know in the comments below!

