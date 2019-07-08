GreedFall PS4, Xbox One, and PC Release Date Revealed

Today, developer Spiders Games and publisher Focus Home Interactive have announced that the former’s RPG GreedFall will launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 10. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but Focus Home Interactive hasn’t ruled out such a port either. Unfortunately, the pair didn’t reveal a new trailer for the game, but it did recently release a story trailer at E3 that you can enjoy above.

“Explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures,” reads an official description of the game. “Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions. With diplomacy, deception and force, become part of a living, evolving world—influence its course and shape your story.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Spiders is a French studio that’s been around for awhile and has mostly been flying under the radar the whole time. Its most recent release was The Technomancer, an RPG similar to BioWare RPGs that was ambitious, and good in certain places, but ultimately fell a bit short due to a lack of resources and polish. GreedFall looks like Spiders’ most ambitious game yet, and so there’s concerns it may end up like Technomancer, but so far everything Spiders and Focus Home Interactive have shown of the game looks quite good.

Engage in a core role-playing experience – Achieve quests and complete objectives in a multitude of different ways—through combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth.

Complete freedom in character progression – Play as a male or female, customize your appearance, and freely choose your abilities, spells and skills.

Delve into a mysterious world of magic – Begin a grand journey and uncover ancient secrets protected by supernatural beings, manifestations of the island’s earthly magic.

GreedFall will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches on September 10, which is a very busy window for releases, so hopefully it comes out and is really good, because it will need some hype to stick out in the September window.