Gris Coming to PS4 This Week

This week, one of 2018’s most critically-acclaimed indie games will arrive on PlayStation 4, courtesy of Devolver Digital. Released last December on Switch and Microsoft Windows, Gris follows the game’s titular character as she explores a world full of sorrow. As Gris traverses the faded, colorless world, she gains new powers through her dress, such as the ability to transform into a stone block, or create pathways made of constellations. As the game progresses and Gris restores the world’s lights, color is restored, which is reflected in the title’s unique, award-winning visuals.

Developed by Barcelona-based Nomada Studio, Gris won’t appeal to everyone. The platform-adventure game doesn’t feature traditional gaming obstacles, like death, and has been called “free of frustration” by the game’s publisher. Instead, Gris is a mellow affair, focusing on exploration and some lighter puzzle-elements. The game’s music accentuates the mellow tone, with an original soundtrack by the band Berlinist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PlayStation version might be late to the party, but it comes with a handful of improvements to make up for lost time. Boasting revamped visuals to take advantage of the PlayStation 4 Pro model and 4K displays, upgraded sound quality and other PlayStation-exclusive features, this new version of Gris just might be the definitive way to play the game.

Players will be able to download Gris on Tuesday, but those who prefer physical releases can also pre-order the game from Limited Run Games that same day for $29.99. The physical release will be accompanied by a trio of exclusive, reversible art cards. Those who pre-order the physical release of the game will have to wait a bit longer for the game to arrive, but since PlayStation fans have been waiting nearly a year now for Gris to arrive, a little extra wait to have the game on a physical disc doesn’t seem so bad! The version from Limited Run Games will cost $29.99.

With more than 300,000 units sold since the game’s debut and a plethora of award nominations, Gris has developed a faithful following since the game’s original debut. It will be interesting to see if PlayStation owners are equally as taken with the game.

Do you plan on checking out Gris later this week? Will you be downloading the game or pre-ordering it from Limited Run Games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!