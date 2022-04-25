Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.13 Adds New Cars and More

✖

Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital has released a new free update for the popular racing video game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that makes a whole bunch of different changes, but perhaps most notably adds new cars. More specifically, Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.13 adds the Subaru BRZ GT300 '21, the Subaru BRZ S '21, and the Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) '91 as purchasable vehicles. That's in addition to new Scapes, events, and more.

Beyond the new cars, however, this appears to be a largely incremental update that adds a few things while fixing many others. It is certainly not as significant as, say, the previous Update 1.11 that increased rewards in Gran Turismo 7 following backlash after rewards had overall been decreased in a previous update.

You can check out the full patch notes for Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.13, straight from the source, below:

Main Features Implemented

1. Cars

The following three new cars have been added:

Subaru BRZ GT300 '21 (Purchasable at Brand Central;)

Subaru BRZ S '21 (Purchasable at Brand Central;)

Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) '91 (Purchasable from 26 April at the Used Cars dealership.)

2. Tracks

Spa-Francorchamps 24h Layout has been added.

3. World Circuits

The following three events have been added at Spa-Francorchamps:

European Sunday Cup 500

Japanese Clubman Cup 550

World Touring Car 800

4. Scapes

The 'Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura' and 'Cherry Blossoms at Night' locations have been added to the featured section of Scapes;

A slideshow option has been added to Auto-Demo.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Title Screen

'Topic News' is now shown in the centre of the screen.

2. Used Cars Dealership

A 'New' label is now displayed for new cars available to buy that day;

The Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) '91 will be on sale from 26 April as the 'HOT' car.

3. Legend Cars Dealership

A 'New Stock' label is now displayed for new cars available to buy that day.

4. Garage

'Wide Body' is now displayed on all cars in your garage that have been modified with a wide body;

An engine start-up sound now plays when changing cars.

5. Race Screen

For races with time limits, moved the remaining time display to the centre of the screen and adjusted the design.

6. Rival Cars (AI)

Adjusted the driving line of rival cars at the Nürburgring.

7. Sport

It is now possible to enter some events by renting Event-Specified Cars, or with Garage Cars;

Videos are now played before the Finals of the 'Nations Cup' and 'Manufacturers Cup'.

The following information is now displayed in the Event Screen displayed before each race:

Tyre Wear Rate

Fuel Consumption Rate

Temperature

Start Type

Required Tyres (Only displayed if set)

Required Pit Stop (Only displayed if set)

A racing etiquette video is now played when entering 'Sport' mode for the first time. This video introduces important driving recommendations for competing in races;

Added a 'Race Details' screen. The following information can be checked from the 'Race Details' icon on the right of the race entry screen.

Basic Information

Qualifying Settings

Race Settings

Penalty Settings

Driving Option Restrictions

Regulations

8. Livery Editor

Added a 'Default Decal Colour' in 'Editor Settings'. 'White' or 'Newest Colour Used' are now selectable and by selecting 'Newest Colour Used' the newest colour that was last used will be selected.

9. Replay

Added the option to filter by genre or artist when selecting a Music Replay song;

For new replays, it is now possible to fast forward to the next lap.

10. Car Settings

Fixed an issue wherein the name of a Settings Sheet would disappear;

Fixed a Performance Points (PP) issue that would occur due to a Power Restrictor adjustment;

Fixed an issue wherein Performance Points (PP) would not be added correctly if certain settings or operations were performed. (The Performance Points may not calculate correctly in certain conditions such as if high-grip tyres are added to some cars.)

11. Car Behaviour

Adjusted the geometry calculations algorithm for the suspension. This has resulted in improved traction for rear-wheel drive cars and lessened reactions to weight transfer;

Adjusted the relationship between the controller inputs (Analogue stick, R2 button, Accelerator pedal on a steering wheel controller) and the position of the throttle.

Adjusted the steering speed of the analogue stick;

Adjusted the force feedback in the following steering wheel controllers:

Fanatec® Podium

Fanatec® GT DD Pro

Fanatec® GT DD Pro + BoostKit

Adjusted the brake pressure control for all four brakes when entering a corner. As a result, the braking distance is reduced in general;

12. Settings (Controller Settings)

The strength of the trigger effect can now be adjusted from the Quick Menu displayed during a race, or from [Settings] > [Controller Settings] in the Pause Menu. 'Trigger effect 1P (Accelerator)' and 'Trigger effect 1P (Brakes)' can both be set to 'Off,' 'Weak' or 'Strong;'

Changed the upper limit of the 'Controller Steering Speed Correction' from 7 to 10 in [Settings] > [Controller Settings] > [Controller Steering Sensitivity] in the race Quick Menu, and Pause Menu.

13. Settings (Sound Volume)

The following eight sound options can now be adjusted from [Settings] > [Sound Volume] in the race Quick Menu and Pause Menu:

Race Sound Mode (Balanced BGM and Sound / Enhanced Sound / Race BGM Focus)

Play Race BGM (On / Off)

Race BGM (Volume)

Race Sound Effects (Volume)

Player Engine Noise (Volume)

Transmission Noise (Volume)

Tyre Squeals (Volume)

Rivals Engine Noise (Volume)

14. GT Auto



Fixed an issue wherein it would be possible to perform an oil change on a car that didn't require one.

15. Cars



Fixed various issues with the following four cars:

Honda Fit Hybrid '14: the car's body colour would not be applied to some parts on the underside;

Jeep Willys MB '45: the interior paint would not be applied when set;

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition (FK8) '20: the decal graphic would become distorted when the decal was added from [Custom Parts] > [Front] > [Type A] in the livery editor;

Ferrari 458 Italia '09: the number decal would appear distorted when added to a car with a wide body modification.

16. Others

Various other issues have been addressed.

As noted above, Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.13 is now live. In general, the racing video game is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest title from Polyphony Digital right here.

What do you think about the new Gran Turismo 7 update? Have you been keeping up with all of the changes to the video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!