GTA 5 Actor Announces New Book About His Life & Starring In Rockstar’s Game

Grand Theft Auto V actor Shawn Fonteno has announced a new book that chronicles his life. Fonteno got his big break as Franklin Clinton in GTA 5 in 2013 and most recently appeared in GTA Online’s The Contract update. The update follows an older Franklin following the events of the story, he has used his wealth and connections to become a fixer for celebrities in Los Santos. With Lamar and the player, Franklin takes on a contract from infamous rapper Dr. Dre. The rapper asks the trio to recover some unreleased music that had been stolen, leading to a series of bombastic missions.

Now, Fonteno is releasing a book that tells the story of how he got to be the star of the most profitable entertainment product in history. Shawn Fonteno’s new book, “Game Changer: My Journey From the Streets to Your Video Game Console” will follow the actor’s life from being a gang banger to actor. According to a description on the book’s website, Rockstar saw value in Fonteno’s real-world experiences and decided to cast him as one of the leads in GTA 5. Given Rockstar is notoriously secretive with behind-the-scenes information on its games, this could be a rare and valuable sneak peek into the production of one of the most acclaimed pieces of media of all-time. The book is slated to release on March 24th, 2022 and can be purchased at sologamechanger.com for $9.99 (e-book) or $19.99 (paperback). There’s even a comic-book version of it for $4.99, but it appears to be the first installment in a series.

Game Changer the book 3/24/22 pic.twitter.com/fI51cNRDUh — Shawn Fonteno (@Shawn_Fonteno) March 21, 2022

Shawn Fonteno’s unique story is one that’s pretty inspiring. The 53-year-old actor doesn’t have a lot of acting credits to his name, but he was able to leverage his personal experience to help net a role that is now immediately recognizable. To his credit, Fonteno holds his own against the other actors in GTA 5 and makes himself look like a seasoned vet.

