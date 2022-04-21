GTA 5 Actor Reveals How Dr. Dre Was Convinced to Star in Rockstar's Game

✖

It has been revealed how legendary rapper Dr. Dre was convinced to star in Grand Theft Auto V. At the end of 2021, Dr. Dre appeared in GTA Online's The Contract update. The update featured a new set of missions courtesy of Franklin Clinton's fixer agency. Their first big client wound up being Dr. Dre after a phone with unreleased music is stolen. The player is tasked with working with Dr. Dre to recover the phone so the music doesn't leak and of course, mayhem ensued. This all came after Dr. Dre made a very brief cameo appearance in GTA Online the year prior in the Cayo Perico update, but at that time, no one knew the Doctor had a more significant role in the pipeline.

While speaking with BET, GTA 5 actor and radio host DJ Pooh revealed how Dr. Dre was convinced to be in the game. Pooh noted that Dre was immediately uninterested because he doesn't play games and doesn't "make things for kids", but Pooh wasn't ready to take no for an answer. The longtime Rockstar collaborator brought his PlayStation over to Dr. Dre's house and played GTA 5 for him. The rapper was immediately sold after realizing everything you could do in the game and had the opportunity to speak with Rockstar execs, allowing the two parties to build a mutual trust. Rockstar even went as far as building a working recording studio for Dr. Dre within its motion capture stage, something that is largely unheard of.

Between this and another story shared by Shawn Fonteno about his experience of working on GTA 5, it's clear Rockstar takes care of its actors. The actor noted he was nervous on his first day due to how self conscious he felt in the motion capture suit. He immediately considered quitting, but the director of the game made the whole crew put on motion capture suits to help put Fonteno at ease. Ultimately, it worked and convinced the actor to stay on the project for an extended period of time and eventually return for The Contract update.