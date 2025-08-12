GTA 5 Just Got a Major Upgrade 12 Years Later

We may still not have Grand Theft Auto VI, but in the meantime, Grant Theft Auto V is now getting even better. Rockstar is adding support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, allowing the older title access to AI-enabled ray-traced ambient occlusion, illumination, lighting, shadows, and reflections. Gamers with higher-end graphics cards can also take advantage of the new DLSS 4 to max out the frame rate to play GTA V at its absolute performance peak, nearly 12 years after its original release.

The new 1.19 GB update released today is specifically for the enhanced version of GTA V. To get the update, players will need a way to access the enhanced edition of the game. This can be done either by purchasing the enhanced edition on its own or by using a free upgrade previously offered by Rockstar if a player already owns the legacy version. Using the free upgrade will require the player to transfer their online profile from legacy to Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced.

According to Rockstar Support, this transfer can only be done with the PC version of the game, and trying to migrate from a console version to an enhanced PC version is not supported. Some profiles may also be restricted from transferring if the account has a history of previous disciplinary action or if it is detected to have “illegitimate or insufficient” progress.

Today, NVIDIA also announced the integration of DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation into several titles in addition to GTA V, including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Supraworld, and Titan Quest 2.

“More than 800 games and applications feature RTX technologies, and each week new games integrating NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and advanced ray-traced effects are released or announced, delivering the definitive PC experience for GeForce RTX players,” said NVIDIA.

To coincide with the update coming to GTA V, NVIDIA has also released a driver to optimize performance for owners of the higher-end GeForce RTX 50 series. According to test data running Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation increased the frame rates of these graphics cards by an average of 3.9 times.

DLSS 4 is part of NVIDIA’s suite of deep learning technology that improves visual fidelity and game performance by leveraging the power of AI. Multi-Frame Generation relies on an AI model trained by NVIDIA to generate up to three frames for every frame generated by the native system. By using AI to generate frames, it can significantly lighten the load on a user’s hardware, allowing it to be used much more efficiently and to maximize performance.

Unfortunately, the heavy burden of AI also requires higher-end hardware to function effectively while running games. This means that DLSS 4 won’t be helpful to players running the game on older graphics cards, hoping that AI will help improve a flagging frame rate performance. Instead, this feature is for players who can already run the game well and want to push performance and graphic fidelity to the absolute max. Through methods like Ray Reconstruction, DLSS 4 can also do more than just act as a performance enhancer. It can also use AI to generate new, higher-quality pixels to replace ones that may not look as great.

Will you be getting the update? Let us know in the comments below!