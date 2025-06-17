GTA Online’s Money Front Update Details Revealed by Rockstar

GTA Online‘s big summer update is finally here and Rockstar has spilled all of the details on what fans can expect. Last week, Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA Online was getting a brand new update that would allow players to own some fairly mundane and legal businesses in order to launder their illegally earned money. It’s honestly a bit surprising something like this hasn’t happened sooner as this is a pretty valuable way to make money and give players something new to do with existing properties in the world of San Andreas. For those who are itching for a GTA fix following the GTA 6 delay, this will likely scratch that for you.

The brand new GTA Online update will allow players the chance to buy three different businesses: the Hands On car wash in the heart of Los Santos, the Smoke on the Water dispensary, and the Higgens Helitours property. Players will be able to operate these businesses very legally by giving people car washes, delivering legal weed, and giving helicopter tours of the city to tourists. Not only will this generate you some passive income, but it will allow you some unique and nefarious opportunities as well. Of course, you can launder your money, but you can also use the weed business to learn more about rival drug operations and utilize the helitours business to smuggle illicit cargo.

These businesses also provide bonuses to your off the books operations, such as a bump on your weed farms if you own the dispensary. It’s a pretty beefy update with a lot of content and a lot of ways to make money. Of course, Rockstar is also adding 6 new vehicles with this update too so you can spend your clean money on new rides. If you’re looking to get on the law’s good side, there’s also new dispatch missions that let you become a highway patrol officer with your very own police bike and uniform.

Despite the fact that GTA 6 was originally slated to release this fall, Rockstar hasn’t indicated this is the end of GTA Online. In fact, they are indicating it’s quite the opposite. The developer teased more content to come in the form of new modes, Independence Day and Halloween celebrations, and “much more on the horizon.” It seems likely we’ll get another big content update in the winter, but after that, it’s anyone’s guess on if GTA Online keeps rolling or not. Rockstar will almost definitely have a new online mode for GTA 6, so it stands to reason they’ll want players to transition to that next summer. Either way, we have about a year of this version of GTA Online to keep enjoying.