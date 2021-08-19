GTA Online Secret Update Makes Some Strange and Controversial Changes

✖

Rockstar Games just released a secret new GTA Online and GTA 5 update, making some strange and rather controversial changes to the PC, PS4, and Xbox One game in the process. The update doesn't require an update from the player and so far Rockstar Games hasn't posted about the update, but fans of the game have already discovered three changes, all of which tweak the Cayo Perico heist, the game's latest heist.

The first of these changes involves the Juggernaut, who can no longer be pistol-whipped nor killed in a single headshot. Responding to this change, players have expressed both confusion and disappointment, with one playing noting this change "killed the heist" for them.

"What the hell. The juggernaut wasn’t even an issue to take care of. Who b*****d about the headshot thing," added one player. "It's Rockstar. What'd expect? They just update whatever they feel like, even if it's not an issue to us," said another player replying to the complaint.

The second change is less controversial and more just plain confusing. With the update, the three wooden boxes have been "slightly repositioned" within Dave's cage. Why? Nobody seems to know, as the change has seemingly no tangible impact. And the last change is equally puzzling, as there's now an extra check on Brioso 300 to keep it in place.

As you will know, you could never drive the Brioso 300, but there was a glitch that allowed you to bypass this limitation, so it's possible this tweak has something to do with this. Whatever the case, it has fans puzzled in the replies to the tweet below.

