GTA 5: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Trailers Flooded With Dislikes

In case you somehow missed it, Rockstar Games recently announced that the upcoming next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online would not, in fact, release this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Instead, it is now set to release in March 2022. The news of the delay was not received particularly well by a number of fans, and the various next-gen trailers have been massively ratioed into the ground.

As of right now, the upload for the next-gen trailer associated with the delay on Rockstar Games’ YouTube channel has just over 34,000 likes to just over 135,000 dislikes. The PlayStation YouTube channel’s upload of the same trailer has nearly 27,000 likes and nearly 147,000 dislikes. Xbox’s version on its YouTube channel, which has been viewed significantly fewer times thanks to the fact that it was uploaded a day after the rest, is also ratioed with roughly 2,700 likes to over 6,000 dislikes.

“While we are extremely excited to be bringing GTAV to the latest generation of consoles, the game requires a few additional months for polishing and fine-tuning,” the press release from Rockstar Games announcing the new launch window reads in part. “We look forward to sharing more details about these expanded and enhanced versions soon, including the new standalone version of GTA Online also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March.”

As for what all will be included in the new PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S version of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games said that it will have “a range of technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more.” Additionally, when the standalone version of GTA Online launches in March 2022, it will be free to claim on PlayStation 5 for the first three months.

As noted above, Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online are set to now release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in March 2022. No specific release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Grand Theft Auto V right here.

What do you make of the response to the delay of the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online? Are you still excited to play on the new platforms next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

