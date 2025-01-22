GTA 5 Drops Unexpected New Update on PS5 and Xbox

Rockstar Games has released an unexpected new update for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. At this point in time, most GTA fans are looking forward to the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, which should be arriving at some point before the end of 2025. In the interim, though, Rockstar hasn’t slowed down whatsoever with its support for GTA 5 and has now let loose a new patch to resolve a couple of issues that players have been running into.

Downloadable now, this new GTA 5 update is only available on current-generation consoles. The patch is a pretty small one all things considered and looks to implement a handful of fixes to different aspects of the game. One of these problems is associated with crashes that were occurring for players at odd instances while playing GTA Online. The other two resolutions are then tied only to the Xbox version of GTA 5 and are again meant to cut down on game crashes.

Moving forward, more updates of this nature for GTA 5 will likely continue rolling out in the months ahead. As GTA 6 continues to get closer, though, there’s a good chance that these sorts of patches will be fewer and further between. Even if this does become the case, it’s unlikely that most Grand Theft Auto fans will take issue with Rockstar shifting its priority to GTA 6.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Grand Theft Auto 5 update, you can find them attached below.

Game Stability and Performance