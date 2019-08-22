Rockstar Games May Be Announcing GTA 6 or Bully 2 Very Soon

It looks like Rockstar Games may be announcing a new game very soon, and if this is the case, then it’s almost certainly either Grand Theft Auto VI or Bully 2. According to Edinburgh Live, Rockstar North has removed its banner for Red Dead Redemption 2 from the front of the office. Now, I know what you’re thinking: so what? Well, I kind of agree, however, it’s worth pointing out the last time Rockstar North removed its banner — a Grand Theft Auto V banner at the time — it was to make way for a Red Dead Redemption 2 banner and announcement. In other words, the fact that Rockstar Games is already removing the banner suggests it’s getting ready to erect a banner for a new game.

Of course, take this speculation with a grain of salt, but there’s something to it. That said, the question is: what could Rockstar Games possibly be gearing up to announce? Well, you’d think it’d be a new Grand Theft Auto, but it seems far too early for that to be the case. If Rockstar Games is actually getting ready to announce a new game, said game would have had to be developed somewhat on the side. In other words, it would need to be a smaller project that was worked on alongside Red Dead Redemption 2, which would have taken the bulk of Rockstar’s manpower. So, it doesn’t seem like this could be related to a GTA 6 announcement. That said, a game that does fit the criteria is Bully 2, a long-rumored game that has recently been making headlines again as new rumors and reports have spiked. For example, a recent rumor claims Bully 2 is releasing next year as a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Scarlett title.

Again, we are deep speculation territory right now, but it’s speculation that has been making the rounds recently. That said, if Rockstar Games is getting ready to announce something, said announcement should come presumably before the end of the year. So, for now, we wait. In the meanwhile, for more news and rumors on Bully 2, click here. If it’s more news and rumors on Grand Theft Auto VI you’re after, then here’s your link.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. What do you think Rockstar Games’ next game will be, and when do you think we will hear more about it?