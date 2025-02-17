The White Lotus Season 3 Cast – Where You’ve Seen the Actors Before

The White Lotus Season 3 is back with a brand new cast as the series heads to Thailand. Created by Mike White, The White Lotus previously set its Season 2 story in Italy and Season 1 Hawaii. Highlighting the extravagance and immense privilege of the wealthy and powerful, The White Lotus began its narrative in 2021 with cast members Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn, and many more. Season 2’s Italian getaway starred the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Michael Imperioli, Meghann Fahy, and Leo Woodall. A winner of 15 Emmys over its two seasons, The White Lotus boasts a supremely talented Season 3 cast that audiences should look forward to seeing perform together on screen.

The main cast of The White Lotus Season 3 features an array of actors TV and movie fans have seen in other high-profile projects. Stars in the supporting cast include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, Shalini Peiris. The following 14 actors are headlining The White Lotus Season 3, and audiences can check out their many films and shows outside of the Max original series.

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins plays Rick Hatchett, a man vacationing in Thailand with his much younger girlfriend, in The White Lotus Season 3. TV lovers know Goggins for his exceptional performance as Boyd Crowder in Justified. Fans of Quentin Tarantino will recognize the actor as Sheriff Chris Mannix in 2015’s The Hateful Eight and Billy Crash in 2012’s Django Unchained. The Emmy-nominated actor has also taken his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the villain Sonny Burch in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. Goggins enters The White Lotus on the heels of starring in Prime Video’s Fallout series, as his portrayal of the Ghoul was widely praised.

Carrie Coon

In The White Lotus Season 3, Carrie Coon’s character Laurie embarks on a girls’ trip with two friends she hasn’t seen in a while. Among the Emmy-nominated actor’s latest escapades are Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, in which she portrayed Callie Spengler. Coon also starred in the Emmy-winning Max series The Gilded Age, garnering much acclaim for her role as Bertha Russell. MCU fans may have forgotten that Coon played Proxima Midnight, an adopted daughter of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. Elsewhere, movie fans will remember Coon’s role as Margo Dunne in 2014’s Gone Girl and Meg Greenfield in 2017’s The Post. Audiences looking for a hidden gem should check out the 2023 film His Three Daughters, which stars Coon opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne.

Leslie Bibb

Fresh off her supporting appearance in Juror #2, Leslie Bibb makes her White Lotus debut as Kate, one of the friends on the girls’ trip. Bibb’s acting career also includes an MCU role, as she played the journalist Christine Everhart in 2008’s Iron Man and 2010’s Iron Man 2. Another of Bibb’s recognizable performances can be found in the 2009 crime thriller Law Abiding Citizen, in which she portrayed the character Sarah Lowell.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus Season 3. The character is the oldest of three siblings, who are traveling with their wealthy Southern parents. Schwarzenegger recently portrayed former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow in American Sports Story Season 1, which follows the life and career of Aaron Hernandez. Fans of The Boys franchise know the actor for his role as Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy, in the spin-off series Gen V. Prior to joining the cast of Max’s The White Lotus, Schwarzenegger appeared in the streaming platform’s limited series The Staircase in 2022.

Sarah Catherine Hook

Sarah Catherine Hook appears in the role Piper Ratliff, Saxon’s younger sister. The character is a college senior studying religion. Still early in her career, Hook notably co-led the 2022 Netflix vampire series First Kill, which was unfortunately canceled after one season despite loads of fan support. The actor took on another horror project with a pivotal role in 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Most recently, Hook starred in Prime Video’s spunky college drama Cruel Intentions. The White Lotus comes as an exciting new role for Hook, and could propel her to even bigger projects in the future.

Michelle Monaghan

Completing the girls’ trip group is the character Jaclyn Lemon, portrayed by Michelle Monaghan. The actor featured in a pair of notable projects in 2024, playing Detective Williams in MaXXXine and Bonnie Witt in the Apple TV+ show Bad Monkey. Previously, Monaghan impressed in the role of Angie Gennaro in 2007’s Gone Baby Gone. The actor has also proved a worthy performer in the action genre, as Monaghan took on the role of Kim in 2004’s The Bourne Supremacy and followed it up with stellar performances as Julia Meade in 2006’s Mission: Impossible III and 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Additionally, The White Lotus isn’t Monaghan’s first appearance in a Max series. The star portrayed the character Maggie Hart in True Detective Season 1.

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs will play Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman and father of three on a trip with his wife and children. Harry Potter fans will recognize Isaacs for his great performance as the villain Lucius Malfoy in more than a few movies. The actor has also been involved in two sci-fi’s biggest franchises, voicing the Inquisitor in Star Wars Rebels and appearing as Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery. Gaming fanatics might recall hearing Isaacs’ voice in Baldur’s Gate III, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Hitman. Isaacs’ lengthy acting resume brings a ton of experience to The White Lotus Season 3.

Lalisa Manoban

Lalisa Manoban, better known by her stage name Lisa, is making her scripted TV series debut in The White Lotus Season 3. She plays Mook, a health mentor who works at the resort in Thailand. Best known for singing in the popular K-pop group Blackpink, Lisa’s first ever acting role in The White Lotus is sure to excite lots of fans around the world. The star detailed her experience on set in a recent interview with Variety. “I’m so nervous; I was sweating,” Lisa said. “I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines. I’m blanked!’”

Parker Posey

Parker Posey takes on the role of Victoria Ratliff, Timothy’s wife and mother to their three children Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan. Posey is no stranger to high-profile projects, having played the character Jennifer Jolie in 2000’s Scream 3 and Kitty Kowalski in 2006’s Superman Returns. Well acquainted with the superhero genre, Posey also portrayed Danica Talos in Marvel’s Blade: Trinity in 2004. Like Schwarzenegger, Posey got her start with HBO and Max by appearing in The Staircase.

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell features in The White Lotus Season 3 as the only performer from Season 1 to make the journey to Thailand. She will reprise her role as Belinda Lindsey, the resort’s spa manager. Outside of The White Lotus, Rothwell has built a filmography reflective of her outstanding range. After serving as a writer on Saturday Night Live, she joined the cast of HBO’s Insecure in the role of Kelli Prenny and played Piper Benz in the 2023 movie musical Wonka. Sonic the Hedgehog fans know Rothwell for her appearances as Rachel in the recent movie trilogy. Additionally, DC fanatics might recognize Rothwell as the minor character of Carol in 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984. Rothwell’s return as Belinda in The White Lotus Season 3 is an excellent development, especially given the show’s only other recurring character, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, died at the end of Season 2.

Aimee Lou Wood

The White Lotus Season 3 features Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea, the young girlfriend of Rick defined by her free-spirited nature. Wood made her TV series debut in the Netflix series Sex Education in 2019 and has appeared in all four seasons. The White Lotus is Wood’s biggest project yet, and it will likely lead to more upcoming roles for the talented actor. Wood is already set to star in Netflix’s new miniseries Toxic Town, which premieres on February 27th.

Sam Nivola

Sam Nivola appears as Lochlan Ratliff in The White Lotus Season 3. The youngest son of Timothy and Victoria and brother to Saxon and Piper, Lochlan is a senior in high school at the time of his family’s trip to Thailand. Nivola makes his White Lotus debut on the heels of taking on a prominent role in the Netflix limited series The Perfect Couple. His young acting career also includes the role of Alexander Bernstein, the son of Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein, in 2023’s Maestro. Nivola’s role in The White Lotus, could cement him as a rising star in Hollywood.

Patravadi Mejudhon

Patravadi Mejudhon, also known as Lek Patravadi, plays Sritala, a co-owner of the White Lotus who developed the resort’s health program. Sritala is also a former movie star and singer. Before being cast in The White Lotus Season 3, Mejudhon appeared in the Thai TV series In Family We Trust. The actor has a much bigger platform in The White Lotus, which is also Mejudhon’s first U.S.-based project.

Tayme Thapthimthong

Tayme Thapthimthong portrays Gaitok in The White Lotus Season 3. The character is a security employee at the White Lotus resort. Thapthimthong notably featured in the 2022 Netflix miniseries Thai Cave Rescue, which told the incredible survival story of a soccer team trapped in a cave. The White Lotus is Thapthimthong’s biggest project yet, and it will be exciting to see where the actor’s career goes next.

The White Lotus is available to stream on Max. Season 3 premieres on Sunday, February 16th.