GTA 6 Development Footage Leaks Online

A new leak has revealed a small amount of development footage for Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar Games is currently hard at work on the most anticipated game of all-time as we speak. However, there is immense secrecy surrounding the project. Rockstar Games operates with a lot of secrecy, as it likes to keep a general feeling of mystery around the company to build hype, but also not to reveal too much before a game releases. If you look back at Red Dead Redemption 2, we really didn’t know too much about it beyond its general premise and some new gameplay mechanics, but the marketing barely scratched the surface.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GTA 6 has already suffered a few leaks, more significant than any other Rockstar game. In 2022, before the game was even officially revealed, an hour and a half of development footage surfaced, confirming a return to Vice City, the first female protagonist, and much more. It was a raw peek behind the curtain, unlike anything we’ve really ever seen before from Rockstar. There was also an alleged leak around the release of the first trailer where a teen posted a tiny bit of footage from the game, with the teen reportedly being a child/friend of a child to a high-ranking Rockstar employee. The trailer itself also leaked a day early, prompting Rockstar to release it early.

Rockstar has tightened up security since then, even mandating staff to return to the office after years of working from home during the pandemic. This seems to have helped with leaks, as the only stuff we’ve gotten since then is write-ups from people claiming to be in the know, which won’t really be verifiable until the game is out. With that said, people are hungry for more GTA 6 content following its recent delay.

Some sleuths have uncovered a demo reel from a Rockstar Games animator named Benjamin Chue that highlights their work, including some work on GTA 6. This is incredibly minor, so I won’t even pretend to hype it up, but it is yet another interesting peek behind the curtain. The footage shows a behind-the-scenes look at the player using a bike, seemingly one that can be rented from a public area, and a female NPC dismounting from the back of a pick-up truck with a realistic animation. The video description specifically notes that the bike animation is for a player, while the truck animation is for an NPC, so perhaps the latter is an enemy or ally as opposed to Lucia.

The rest of the video shows off RDR2 animations, a bunch of GTA 5 & Max Payne 3 development footage plus a “personal project” unrelated to Rockstar.



It is without a doubt, real.



pic.twitter.com/xTJmjCmuls — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) November 30, 2025

This video was uploaded two months ago and also includes some development footage from Max Payne 3, which helps give it more credibility. Additionally, the animator in question here is credited on prior Rockstar titles, including prior GTA games. They’ve worked at Rockstar for over 20 years, so they’re certainly a veteran at the company.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!