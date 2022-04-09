GTA 6 Fans Express Fear for Game’s Release After GTA 5 News

Rockstar Games fans are concerned that Grand Theft Auto 6‘s release will continue to be pushed back as Grand Theft Auto V continues to find success. In March, Rockstar Games released the 2013 game for the third time. The GTA V remaster featured marginal upgrades for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 users, allowing players to experience the game again with 4K resolution and 60FPS, but ultimately, many felt that it didn’t justify a brand-new premium release of the game. With that said, it doesn’t seem like the re-release has stopped a ton of people from getting the game again.

The official PlayStation Blog confirmed that Grand Theft Auto V was a huge hit in March. It was the fourth most downloaded PS5 game of the month in the US and the second in Europe, managing to dethrone games like Elden Ring in certain territories. Of course, this doesn’t mean every single person bought the game. Rockstar is making GTA Online free until June for PS5 players, so a lot of people probably capitalized on the opportunity to scoop the game up for free. Nonetheless, the idea that the game is still finding such success is really frustrating a lot of people who are waiting for GTA 6. Some believe that GTA V‘s success is actually incentivizing Rockstar to take more time with its sequel, as there is no rush to release a new product for more money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it could also be argued that the success of GTA 5 also puts a lot of pressure on Rockstar. GTA 5 has sold over 160 million copies and the expectations for the follow-up are incredibly high. It only makes sense for Rockstar to want to take its time and ensure that it has a game that meets those standards. Rockstar has confirmed it’s developing the next Grand Theft Auto, but has given no details or time table for its release. Some rumors have suggested it could release in 2024 or later, but nothing has been announced.

Are you still happily playing GTA 5 or would you rather Rockstar speed up the development on GTA 6? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

No Reason to Make GTA 6

There’s literally no incentive for Rockstsr to make GTA 6 at this point Lmaooooooooo https://t.co/r6mlAfa7YN — iTried aka the Love Boat Captain (@Moms_Fav_Ninja) April 8, 2022

“Reportedly in Development”

The year is 2136. Grand Theft Auto V is the most-downloaded game for a century running and the best selling game on PlayStation 12. GTA 6 reportedly "still in development" https://t.co/E8h9cDE2SM — jeggy gang 😈 (@bipbiplettuce1) April 8, 2022

Let GTA 5 Die so GTA 6 Can Live

LET GTA V AND GTA ONLINE DIE ALREADY SO WE CAN GET GTA VI ALREADY ITS BEEN 9 YEARS !!! https://t.co/EmkYwhKdMq — cameron (@camruined) April 8, 2022

Married with Kids

https://twitter.com/dilfarteta/status/1512498468014772224

Still Downloading a PS3 Game

you guys are never getting gta 6.

you're still downloading a ps3 game like it's 2013. https://t.co/pJwhOEWWUu — Daniel Tiluk (@danieltiluk) April 8, 2022

Too Old to Play GTA 6

GTA6 gonna come out when I've retired and have no function in my hands anymore to play 😂 https://t.co/dI9w8NQsZB — 𝕄𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕒𝕞𝕒 ★ (@Merisama_) April 8, 2022

40 Years Later