GTA 6 Feature Might Be Secretly Tested in GTA Online

GTA Online fans believe Rockstar Games may be secretly testing a feature for GTA 6 with the next update. We are just barely under a year away from the release of GTA 6, and fans are getting pretty feverish. There’s no shortage of speculation about the new game, especially since we haven’t gotten a new trailer in about six months. Rockstar has been fairly hush hush on the game, leaving many to wonder when we might get the third trailer for GTA 6. Will it be before the end of the year? Will it be sometime in the spring? No one really knows, but we might get a taste of what’s to come very soon.

Fans assumed that this upcoming GTA Online update may be the last one for the game, given GTA 6 was originally due out in May 2026. However, that won’t be the case as it has already been confirmed that Rockstar plans to support the game through the next year as fans wait for the new game. With that said, it seems like the team may also be experimenting with some of its ideas for the next title within GTA Online‘s next update.

Following a new tease of GTA Online‘s brand new mansion DLC releasing in December, fans began to speculate. From the glimpse we got, it appears that players will be able to seamlessly move in and out of mansions without any kind of loading screen. The back door of one of the mansions we’ve seen appears to be wide open, suggesting you can enter it seamlessly from the outside. It’s believed that this will be a feature in GTA 6, allowing seamless transitions between interiors, however it has yet to be outright confirmed.

Our first fully accessible interior from the outside.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/B5TxCNH325 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 20, 2025

This would be a major upgrade for GTA Online, as things like apartments and businesses require you to enter a loading screen in order to enter. Some fans have also wondered how Rockstar plans to make it so multiple people can own the same mansion if they’re able to seamlessly enter it from the outside. This was previously solved with loading screens, but perhaps Rockstar has solved this. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. This could be something exclusively for the trailer and it will work entirely differently within gameplay, but we won’t have to wait long to find out as this new update drops in December.

