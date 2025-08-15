GTA 6 Rumor Reveals Length of Game (And It’s a Lot Longer Than RDR2)

A new GTA 6 rumor purports to have information about how long the new Grand Theft Auto game is going to be. Considering the lengths of GTA 5 and GTA 4 before it, the expectation is that GTA 6 will be somewhere between 27 to 35 hours long to beat, or at least to mainline. There is also a chance it could be closer to Rockstar Games’ most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, which is about 50 hours to mainline. Anywhere in this range is the current speculation, but a new rumor claims that the length of GTA 6 is not just longer than this, but much longer.

The new rumor — relayed by GTA 6 Updates — has been garnering attention, as evident by the rumor having over 150,000 impressions on X. And the rumor claims that GTA 6 is 75 hours long. Now, it is not clear if this is just to mainline the game or includes side content. If it’s the former, the 75 figure makes more sense because GTA 5 took about 50 hours to beat when you added the side content into the mix. If it’s just 75 hours to mainline, then GTA 6 is way bigger than anything Rockstar Games has done previously.

The new rumor specifically breaks the game length down by chapters. To this end, it is claimed the game has six chapters. The prologue is said to be 2 hours long, while the first chapter is said to be 6 hours long. Then chapters start getting longer. Chapter 2, 3 and 4 are said to be 13 hours, 16 hours, and 22 hours long, respectively. And then it is said the final chapter, chapter 5, will be 16 hours long.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a rumor from an unverifiable source. Some of the biggest leaks in gaming history have come from similar sources, but there has also been plenty of hogwash from the same type of sources in the past as well.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this new rumor and we do not expect this to change for a multitude of reasons. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Grand Theft Auto VI and all things Rockstar Games — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.