GTA 6 May Not Be the Next Grand Theft Auto Release

GTA 6 may not be the Grand Theft Auto release. After years and years of waiting, GTA 6 may finally release next year or in 2024, or at least that's what an increasing number of rumors are claiming. Despite the long wait potentially almost being over, a new rumor suggests the next release from the series will not be the next proper installment, but another remaster. Last year, Rockstar Games released a collection of remasters for GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3 all in one package. This package was slammed for its poor quality, but it still sold very well and that's because there's a huge demand for Grand Theft Auto, new or old. With this context, perhaps it should come as no surprise that GTA 4 is apparently getting its own remaster.

The rumor comes the way of Xfire, who claims that a remaster of the fourth mainline installment in the series is in the works. Not much else is divulged, but it's noted it will be "contained in a bundle with two other GTA games. It's unclear what these two other games could be other than perhaps the game's two single-player expansions. If this were the case though, you'd think the language used would be expansions and not games.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because there's been growing rumblings of this happening, with previous rumors suggesting the remaster will release next year.

On console, GTA 4 is stranded on PS3 and Xbox 360 hardware, so if there is one game in the series that needs a remaster or a re-release, it's GTA 4. Yet, it's been stranded while other installments get more than re-release/remaster.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While there's an increasing amount of rumors claiming Rockstar Games is doing something with GTA 4, they are just rumors. Meanwhile, speaking of Rockstar Games, it has yet to address this rumor -- or any previous rumor about a GTA 4 remaster -- in any capacity. There's no reason to expect this to change now, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.