Rockstar Games Website Goes Dark Sending GTA 6 Fans Into a Frenzy

The Rockstar Games website went dark this morning for a few hours alongside the GTA 5 website. Interestingly, Rockstar Games' other various websites for its other various games did not. The websites have since returned to normal, but not before they sent the Grand Theft Auto community into a frenzy with GTA 6 speculation. There's debate within the community of whether this was intentional or a mistake, but it doesn't seem to be the result of a bug, as the files of the website were manually changed in the process.

Of course, the websites going pitch black is enough to kick the hornet's nest that is GTA 6 speculation. Adding fuel to the fire though is that something similar happened right before the reveal of GTA 5. In other words, there's a chance this isn't as random as it seems. Meanwhile, according to a few reliable Grand Theft Auto insiders, the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series is going to be revealed this year, though the current expectation is for this to happen in the fall, so it would be pretty early to start teasing this with cryptic website shenanigans.

Below, you can check out what the aforementioned websites looked like for several hours, courtesy of Rockstar Intel:

Rockstar Games' website is currently down displaying a black screen.



Social Club and Rockstar Support sites are still working. pic.twitter.com/NKxB4jRMcV — GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) June 15, 2022

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed this speculation in any capacity. In fact, it hasn't even said anything about the issue that triggered the speculation. At this point, we don't expect this to change as it would have when the websites were restored to normal. That said, if it does change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

