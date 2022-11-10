Take-Two CEO Reveals Why GTA 6 is Taking so Long

Hard as it is to believe sometimes, Grand Theft Auto V released more than nine years ago. While the game has seen updates and re-releases, none of them have filled the role of a new Grand Theft Auto game. There have been some signs that development on GTA 6 is going well, but fans will be kept waiting for a while. During a recent call with investors, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed the company's lower sales for the fiscal year, and addressed the importance of waiting to release games until the quality is where it needs to be.

"If you have to choose, I'd much rather have the situation we're in, which is [that] we've had some delays and we've had to revise down guidance," Zelnick said during the call. "I'll choose that any day over taking some flops. That's really the key in this business. We've had issues—we've been around long enough to remember them—where in the past we've had delays in titles, and it was ultimately always worth waiting for, because when we got to the other side, the results were delivered and the small amount of time delay didn't ultimately matter in the context of the results we were able to deliver. I'm hopeful that'll be the case here as well."

While Zelnick did not directly mention GTA 6, it's pretty clear what he's referring to! Fans have been getting very impatient waiting for the game's release, but none of them will be happy if the game were to ship in an unfinished state. At the end of the day, the wait has been an agonizing one, but hopefully the title will be an enjoyable experience. Take-Two and Rockstar Games have filled the void with remasters and GTA Online, and fans will just have to continue to settle until both companies are happy with the game's state!

