GTA 6 Map Possibly Leaked

GTA 6's map -- or at least part of it -- has possibly leaked, providing Grand Theft Auto fans their best-alleged look at the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X game from Rockstar Games. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't officially announced the follow-up to 2013's GTA 5, however, there have been plenty of rumors, reports, and "leaks" about the next installment in the series. Today, we have an example of the most latter, and unlike most leaks about the game, there seems to be something to this one.

Over on Reset Era, one user has revealed a new image that purports to be part of the GTA 6 map. And what's interesting about the image is that it looks just like an older leak of the game's map. The new leak shows a large island featuring a coastal city. At first glance, there's nothing about the map that screams GTA, however, as mentioned, it lines up with a leak from months earlier that shows various islands, including a birds-eye view of this new island. And the two leaks match perfectly. In other words, either the new leaker used this previous leak as a jumping-off point, or there's something here.

Unfortunately, for now, it's impossible to tell which is which. That said, below you can find the images for yourself, or more specifically, links to the images:

For now, like any leak from an anonymous source, take everything here with a major grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if all of this is 100 percent legit, it's also subject to change, especially if the game is in the early stages of development, which reports have indicated is the case.

At the moment of publishing, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have commented on this leak, and it's unlikely either will as both have a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks.

