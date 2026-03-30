GTA 6 Fans Are Loving New PS5 Update

Many are enjoying a recent PS5 update, but Grand Theft Auto fans looking forward to GTA 6 may be enjoying the update the most. Earlier this month, Sony released a new software update for the PS5 — update 26.02-13.00.00 — which is the biggest update to the console so far this year. Highlighting the new update is a new feature that assists in PS5 users customizing their console, which is something PlayStation users had in abundance during the PS4 generation, and something that PlayStation users have been asking for since the launch of the PS5 in 2020.

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More specifically, the new PS5 update added the brand new “Showcase Mode” option via the Welcome Hub. This feature allows users to view their background in full when idle on the tab. It’s not as great as Themes were on the PS4, not even close, but it’s an appreciable addition. Paired with the ability to create custom backgrounds through the PS App and screenshots, Grand Theft Auto fans have turned their consoles into showcase machines for the upcoming release from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 Screenshot Galore

More specifically, Grand Theft Auto fans are taking all the official GTA 6 screenshots and using the slideshow function with Showcase Mode to essentially turn their console into a gallery for the game. To this end, the PS5’s new Showcase Mode is being hailed as “one of the best updates” the console has had in a long time.

PS5’s new Showcase Mode is one of the best updates we’ve had in a long time.



You can add your favorite GTA 6 screenshots and create a full view slideshow. pic.twitter.com/VxhbQ7YdnV — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 28, 2026

Unfortunately, if you move from the Welcome Tab, the screen will still be taken over by the application you have moved to, such as a game. In other words, the PS5 is still lacking serious customization and often just feels like a giant advertisement, but this is still a nice touch, and all that Sony can really do with the PS5’s restrictive UI.

“PS5 cooking with this one. Can’t wait to make a full GTA 6 slideshow and stare at Vice City vibes all day,” writes one Grand Theft Auto fan in the comments of the post above.

Another adds, “Showcase mode is gonna turn every GTA 6 player into a photographer on day one. Sony actually cooked with this feature.

Right now, there is no word from Sony on what further it plans on doing with this new Showcase Mode, nor the Welcome Hub. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.